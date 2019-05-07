Digital Trends
Android Q? New devices? Live updates from the Google I/O keynote

Driving mode is coming in the next Google Assistant

Mark Jansen
Google I/O 2019 is finally here, and we’re waiting with bated breath for the livestream to begin and for us to all discover what Google has in store for us in terms of software, hardware, and straight-up technological dreams. Google’s first major event of the year has always been a playground for software developers, but we’ve seen an increase in the amount of hardware Google is willing to show off at the event in recent years — and the latest rumors say we’ll be seeing some pretty significant new hardware at this year’s show.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. As tradition dictates, Google I/O 2019 is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, and even if you can’t be there, you can still follow along by watching the livestream embedded at the top of this page, or by tuning into Google’s own YouTube stream. We’ll also be covering the reveals as they happen in this very post, so make sure to keep refreshing to find out the latest news, even if you can’t keep an eye on the livestream itself.

This is a live post — refresh the page to see the latest news.

The next generation of the Google Assistant is almost here

Google Assistant is another mainstay of Google I/O, and this year hasn’t disappointed with some new additions to the already impressive Google Assistant.

The big changes this year are behind-the-scenes, but they’re no less impressive. Google Assistant’s software has been hugely shrunk down to around 500MB, meaning it’s easy to keep it held on your phone. This means your phone will no longer need to send your requests into the cloud for processing, so the Assistant can be so much quicker. As we watched, a Google representative put the Assistant through its paces with a series of requests, one after the other.

But that was just the start. The next generation of Google Assistant will be able to handle even more tasks, including many more varied and interesting commands that enable for more cross-app tasks. This next generation of the Google Assistant is coming to the next generation of Pixel phones, later this year.

The Google Assistant is also getting more personal. Starting with podcasts and recipes, the Google Assistant will give you even more personalized results based on what it’s helped you with before. In Google’s new vision of the Google Assistant, the Assistant will be able to understand context and the links between people and their location in order to more easily understand your requests. So if you ask it to take you to “mom’s house”, the Assistant will know if you mean your mother, or the nearby restaurant “Mom’s House”, based on your previous interactions and what’s around you.

Driving mode

Say “let’s drive” to your new Google Assistant and you’ll launch the Driving mode. The Driving Mode highlights your usual actions when you drive, allowing you to resume podcasts, and it’ll be completely voice-controllable — so you never have to take your hands off the wheel.

Google Duplex is moving online

Google Duplex was one of the biggest innovations of last year’s I/O, and it’s now coming off the phone, and onto the internet. Google is improving Duplex so it can fill in reservation forms for car hiring and more — making booking online a lot more convenient. As with the phone version of Duplex, it asks you to confirm its choices before the booking is complete. It pulls from your Gmail and previous bookings to understand your preferences for your booking.

Duplex on the web will be coming later this year.

Bringing the camera to Google Search & improving Google Lens

Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened the keynote up by highlighting what Google is adding to its oldest and most used product — Google Search. Starting soon, you’ll be able to open podcasts and more directly from your Google Search results — but most excitingly, you’ll also be able to access AR content directly from your Google Image Search on your AR-compatible mobile device.

Google Lens

Google is also improving Google Lens. One new addition they showed off on the stage was A.I. that automatically highlights popular dishes on a restaurant’s menu, and offers you the ability to see your food by tapping it. It’ll also be able to calculate a tip if you point it at your receipt. Google Lens will also eventually be able to work with specific AR-enabled recipes — so you just need to point your Google Lens at a recipe to see it being made in real time.

Google Lens has had the ability to translate text for a while, but now Google is also adding the ability for Google Assistant to read the translated text back at you. This is particularly useful for anyone with impaired vision. This feature already works in over a dozen languages, including English, French, Spanish, and more. The software has also been tuned to be exceptionally small — so it’ll work with various entry-level phones as cheap as $35.

New Pixel devices

Rumors about the content of Google I/O 2019 have reached fever pitch in the last two weeks, and while we already know what to expect at Google I/O 2019, some of the rumored reveals are a lot more likely than others. The launch of a new midrange Pixel phone seems all but confirmed at this point, thanks to eager workers at a Best Buy on Ohio somewhat carelessly leaving the boxes for a “Pixel 3a XL” out for everyone to see. Further rumors say that phone will start from $480 –putting it firmly in the midrange bracket — and will be joined by a smaller “Pixel 3a”. This will be the first Google-branded midrange phone since the Nexus range, so it’s fair to say we’re excited.

Android Q

What else seems likely? More news on Android Q is basically also a certainty. Google has always used I/O to update fans and developers alike on its progress on a new Android version, and this year will likely be no different. Whether that means a new developer preview or — we hope — the launch of a beta we’re not sure, but it’s always sure to be exciting.

Stadia and more smart home

On the software front, we also expect more news of Google Stadia — Google’s new gaming platform. Finally, we may also be treated to a new smart home device, this time with Nest branding — the Nest Hub Max.

But enough of this careless bloviating — it’s almost time for the show to begin. Get yourself settled down, and get ready for the show!

 

