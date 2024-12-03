Eye-catching Honor 300 beats this key Galaxy S24 spec

Honor knows how to make a striking smartphone, and the new Honor 300 series is no exception. The unusual camera module and rear panel design means it immediately stands out, and that’s before we get to the wide range of bright colors, plus the impressive thinness of one of the new models. Announced in China, there are three new Honor 300 models: the standard Honor 300, the Honor 300 Pro, and the Honor 300 Ultra. Although they have not been given an international release date yet, Honor has previously sold its “number” series outside of China, with the Honor 200 arriving in the U.K. earlier this year, for example.

At just 6.97mm thick, the Honor 300 is one of the thinnest phones we’ve seen in a while. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is 7.6mm thick and the Apple iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick, so you’ll definitely notice the Honor 300’s slim frame in your hand. It’s far from the thinnest phone ever made though, with various companies creating devices measuring less than 5mm thick over the years, such as the ridiculous 4.75mm-thin Vivo X5 Max from 2014.

The Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 Ultra are thicker and heavier at 8.2mm thick and 199 grams, but all three share that really unusual camera module design. Ignoring straight lines and angles, it curves around the camera lenses to become the standout design feature, even when matched with different textures and colors on the rear panels. Choose the Honor 300 Ultra and the rear panel is textured leather, but we really like the purple and green hues available for the glass-backed Honor 300 and 300 Pro.

Recommended Videos

There are various specification differences between them. The Honor 300 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 5,300mAh battery with 100-watt charging, and a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 12MP wide-angle camera inside the module on the back. Both the Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 Ultra have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, but share the same 5,300mAh battery and IP65 dust and water resistance rating as the Honor 300. The main 50MP and 12MP wide-angle cameras seem to be the same too, but the Honor 300 Pro gets a 50MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, and the 300 Ultra gets a 50MP periscope zoom for a 3.8x optical and 100x digital zoom.

All three Honor 300 smartphones are available to buy in China now, with prices starting at the equivalent of about $470. We’ll have to wait to see if Honor announces the new series internationally.