Here’s what everyone’s saying about the FCC’s net neutrality plan (in GIF form)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock — Patrick Star style — it’s highly unlikely that net neutrality hasn’t popped up on your any of your news or social feeds. If you decided to keep scrolling because it’s too confusing to figure out, we don’t blame you.

In short, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will soon vote to reverse net neutrality rules originally set in place under President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015. This basically means internet providers will no longer be required to give consumers equal access to online content. You’ll instead purchase the best service plan for your needs.

Since the proposal was announced, people have not been holding back on the internet to express how they really feel. Ironic, we know. Let’s take a look at a few responses, GIF-style.

Jessica Rosenworcel, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission:

“Our Internet economy is the envy of the world because it is open to all. This proposal tears at the foundation of that openness. It hands broadband providers the power to decide what voices to amplify, which sites we can visit, what connections we can make, and what communities we create.”

Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA-The Wireless Association president and CEO:

“CTIA and the wireless industry commend FCC Chairman Pai for acting to free the Internet from investment-chilling utility style regulation. In doing so, Chairman Pai will restore the long-standing bipartisan approach to the Internet, which will help drive billions of new dollars into mobile broadband networks, boost our economy, and ensure that we continue to lead the world in mobile wireless services.”

Joan Marsh, AT&T executive vice president of regulatory and state external affairs:

“Importantly, the adoption of this order will restore the careful balance needed between ensuring internet freedom while continuing to attract private investment in broadband facilities – investment that is essential to delivering on the promise of broadband for all Americans.”

Kathy Grillo, Verizon senior vice president and deputy general counsel, public policy and government affairs:



“For decades, the internet flourished under a bipartisan regulatory approach that allowed it to operate, grow and succeed free of unnecessary government controls … Now, the FCC appears poised for a much-needed return to the approach that fostered so many years of internet openness and innovation,” Grillo told Digital Trends.

Harold Ford Jr., Broadband for America honorary co-chair:



“We strongly support the FCC plan to free the internet from 1930’s era over-regulation and usher in a new era of broadband investment, innovation, and job creation.”

Michael Powell, NCTA president and CEO:



“The draft order will not change how our companies view the freedoms intrinsic to internet service, but critically, it will correct the prior FCC’s mistake in relying on an outdated framework that elevates government micromanagement over market innovation and growth.”

Tim Berners-Lee, founder and web inventor of the World Wide Web Foundation:



“Do we want a web where cable companies determine winners and losers online? Where they decide which opinions we read, which creative ideas succeed? That’s not the web I want. To judge by support in opinion polls for upholding net neutrality, it’s not the web you want either.”

Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom CEO:

“FCC Chairman Pai’s proposal to restore the smart, common-sense, bipartisan policies that allowed the internet to flourish is a critical step toward closing the digital divide and ensuring net neutrality protections for all.”

Cinnamon Rogers, TIA senior vice president for government affairs:

“The FCC’s proposal, as outlined by the Chairman today, will improve the business case for deploying next-generation wireline and wireless broadband to meet growing consumer demand for connectivity, create high-paying jobs across the country, and enable new services powered by the Internet of Things.”

In addition to releasing public statements, people have also used Twitter as a main platform to voice their opinions on the issue:

#NetNeutrality is critical to ensuring the internet remains a place where people can come together, make their voices heard, & make change. We have to fight back. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 21, 2017

If the vote to overturn #netneutrality rules is passed, big business will benefit off a fatal blow to the internet's free exchange of information. FCC chair Ajit Pai can be reached at 202-418-1000. Dial him up. https://t.co/OYqGA4Rfnp — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 22, 2017

New FCC rules give Comcast & Verizon full censorial powers over Internet akin to Chinese government — Tim Wu (@superwuster) November 21, 2017

Taking away #NetNeutrality is the Authoritarian dream. Consolidating information into the hands of a few controlled by a few. Dangerous territory. https://t.co/ZVdvmGzcHf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2017

It’s clear that most companies are in favor of completely dismantling net neutrality, but there are still those staying hopeful that we’ll come together to save it. Voting doesn’t take place until December 14, so we’ll be adding more reactions until then.

Update: Added new reactions for the latest proposal to reverse net neutrality rules.