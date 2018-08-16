Digital Trends
Here’s everything we know about the Fitbit Charge 3

New leak suggests Fitbit may soon release another 'swim-proof' fitness tracker

Those in the market for a new wearable to work out with may want to hold on for a little bit. According to Android Authority, a source has revealed that Fitbit is planning on adding another fitness tracker to its lineup — the Fitbit Charge 3. If the rumors are true, the Charge 3 will come only a few months after the company launched its first smartwatch — the Fitbit Versa. While nothing has been confirmed, the new leak lists a few specifications and features that are expected on the new device.

Here’s everything we know about the Fitbit Charge 3, so far.

Design and display

According to the images provided by Android Authority, the Fitbit Charge 3 doesn’t look too different from its predecessors like the Fitbit Charge 2. It will reportedly include a full touchscreen display — the Charge 2 required tapping the screen to access different modes. This time around, the display is expected to behave more like the Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic. With both those devices, you’re able to swipe up, down, left, and right in order to get to specific settings and apps.

While it’s unclear whether the Charge 3 will include  different colorways, the images do show two different cases — gray and rose gold. As for the watch bands, it looks like the gray case has a silicone watch band. Meanwhile, the rose gold case appears to have the same lavender Horween leather band as the Fitbit Versa. Android Authority does also note that the watch bands will be interchangeable.

Features

Not many features have been revealed, but for the most part, it seems like it’ll act as your typical fitness wearable. The specs table provided in the report saysit can track all activity or inactivity — calories burned, distance traveled, heart rate, sleep quality, etc. As with the Flex 2 — which was the company’s first “swim-proof” device — the Charge 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can wear it when you go for a swim.

In terms of the battery, the device is apparently capable of lasting for seven days — a few days longer than the Fitbit Versa and Ionic. We were already impressed with the Versa’s 145mAh battery, which allowed us to squeeze about four days worth of battery out of it. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the Charge 3 will be able to last even longer.

As for the more complex features, it appears that it will have connected GPS, which means you’ll have to bring your smartphone along to track activities like running, hiking, or biking.

One photo from the gallery displays a text message on the Gear 3 with the option to “reply,” suggesting the device could include Fitbit’s “Quick Replies,” which was recently introduced. This allows users with an Android device to send up to five custom or pre-population replies that are 60 characters or less. Unfortunately, Apple’s closed ecosystem doesn’t allow for iPhone users to do the same.

Special Edition

fitbit charge 3 news jpg

As with the Fitbit Versa, there’s reportedly going to be a Special Edition version of the Charge 3. The main difference is that the Special Edition version will include an NFC chip, allowing users to make wireless payments using Fitbit Pay. The Special Edition Versa comes with different case designs and watch band combinations, so it’s possible Fitbit is planning to provide the same with the Charge 3.

Price and availability

It’s still unclear when the Fitbit Charge 3 will be available, but the report claims it will cost $150 — the same as the Fitbit Charge 2. There’s no price mentioned for the Special Edition but judging by Fitbit’s past releases (and the fact that it comes with NFC), we suspect it will cost a bit more than the regular version.

