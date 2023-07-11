The Fitbit Charge 5 is $100 during Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals arrived just in time for summer. While you’re hiking, swimming, running or working on your beach bod this season, you might as well track your fitness progress with a quality smartwatch. One of the best smartwatch brands out there is Fitbit. With a focus specifically on fitness and health, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great watch for anyone trying to track and improve their physical well-being. Right now the Charge 5 is down to just $100 as part of Prime Day Fitbit deals. Grab it before the shopping holiday is over.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 5 during Prime Day

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a great watch for all around wellness. It tracks all of your daily exercise, both during and outside of specific workouts. Every day you get a Daily Readiness Score that tells you whether you need to pick up the pace or take the day off. After all, recovery time is just as important as exercise. Outside of specific exercise times, the watch tracks your heart health with an ECG, and will give you notifications if your heart rate is too high or too low. It also tracks SpO2, calories burned and skin temperature. This model comes with a built-in GPS, so you can track where you are and where you want to go even when your phone isn’t nearby.

The Charge 5 has a seven-day battery life, so you don’t even need to take it off to charge while you’re sleeping. You won’t want to, because the Charge 5 has a function that gives you a Daily Sleep Score, tracking how well and how long you slept each night. It even tracks your stress levels with an electrodermal sensor, so you can see how your body reacts to daily stress. You can’t focus on your body if your mind is struggling. These extra features are part of the Premium membership, but you get six free months of it when you buy a new watch.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $100 during Prime Day smartwatch deals. While this isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been, it’s a great deal that will likely go away after the shopping holiday. If you’ve ever considered buying one, today is likely your best opportunity until Black Friday.

Editors' Recommendations