The Fitbit Charge 5 is $100 during Prime Day deals

Noah McGraw
By
A woman wearing a Fitbit Charge 5 stretching her shoulder during a workout.

Prime Day deals arrived just in time for summer. While you’re hiking, swimming, running or working on your beach bod this season, you might as well track your fitness progress with a quality smartwatch. One of the best smartwatch brands out there is Fitbit. With a focus specifically on fitness and health, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great watch for anyone trying to track and improve their physical well-being. Right now the Charge 5 is down to just $100 as part of Prime Day Fitbit deals. Grab it before the shopping holiday is over.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 5 during Prime Day

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a great watch for all around wellness. It tracks all of your daily exercise, both during and outside of specific workouts. Every day you get a Daily Readiness Score that tells you whether you need to pick up the pace or take the day off. After all, recovery time is just as important as exercise. Outside of specific exercise times, the watch tracks your heart health with an ECG, and will give you notifications if your heart rate is too high or too low. It also tracks SpO2, calories burned and skin temperature. This model comes with a built-in GPS, so you can track where you are and where you want to go even when your phone isn’t nearby.

The Charge 5 has a seven-day battery life, so you don’t even need to take it off to charge while you’re sleeping. You won’t want to, because the Charge 5 has a function that gives you a Daily Sleep Score, tracking how well and how long you slept each night. It even tracks your stress levels with an electrodermal sensor, so you can see how your body reacts to daily stress. You can’t focus on your body if your mind is struggling. These extra features are part of the Premium membership, but you get six free months of it when you buy a new watch.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $100 during Prime Day smartwatch deals. While this isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been, it’s a great deal that will likely go away after the shopping holiday. If you’ve ever considered buying one, today is likely your best opportunity until Black Friday.

Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Prime Day deals: 46 top offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

The Prime Day deals have finally landed, and they aren't just at Amazon: Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having sales of their own right now, bringing discounts on everything from must-have electronics to kitchen essentials, and even groceries. Navigating all of the different products on offer, and deciding which to buy, can naturally be a bit of a challenge, but we're here to help: We've rounded up all of the very best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, in one neat list, with a little bow on top. So, sit back, start scrolling, and have your credit card handy in case you find something you like the look of.
Today's best Prime Day deals
And just like that, you've made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren't in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It's made by Walmart's own brand Onn and runs Roku's smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's also a 4K TV, which means it's four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that's a much clearer image).

Do other retailers have Prime Day deals?
Yes! While Prime Day itself is obviously an Amazon exclusive, many other retailers run their own sales during the same time period. It's all in a bid to capture the excitement of sales time which often means we all end up looking around for great deals. While those retailers may not have as big a sale as they might around Black Friday, it's still worth seeing what's out there.

Read more
This is hands-down the best Google Pixel 7 Prime Day deal
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.

One of the best Prime Day phone deals is a great option for anyone who's been contemplating the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Usually priced at $999, it's down to $749 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its plethora of Prime Day deals. A huge discount of $250, this is one of those Prime Day Google Pixel deals we've been waiting for. You may already know if this is the phone for you so hit the buy button below if so. Otherwise, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro
When we reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we were pretty impressed. It has a bold and striking design along with an utterly gorgeous 120Hz screen. Its 6.7-inch OLED display looks great with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. It's covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus so it can resist cracks and scratches. It builds on the momentum of the success of the Google Pixel 6 well.

Read more
Prime Day deal gets you this Samsung 128GB microSD for $13
The Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card 128GB on a white background.

If you're planning to take advantage of Prime Day phone deals, or if you're thinking about buying any other electronic device with expandable storage, you may want to also buy the 128GB version of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card while it's discounted for the shopping event. It's currently available for $13 from Amazon, down from $17 for $4 in savings -- it's not much, but you might as well take it if you're going to buy one anyway. Add it to your cart and check out immediately so that you don't miss out, because we're not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card
Various kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54, consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and digital cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, can equip microSD cards for extra space on top of their internal storage. If you think you're going to need the additional capacity, then you'll need something like the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card. Our roundup of the best microSD cards says that SDXC stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, which refers to a range of microSD cards offering 32GB up to 2TB in extra storage space.

Read more