Fitbit Sense 2, Charge 5 are heavily discounted right now

If you’re looking at smartwatch deals for fitness-focused wearable devices, you should consider going for Fitbit products. You’re in luck because two of the brand’s most popular smartwatches are currently on sale from Best Buy, with the Fitbit Charge 5 at $30 off for a discounted price of $120 from $150, and the Fitbit Sense 2 at $70 off for a lowered price of $230 from $300. We don’t expect these offers to last long though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of either one of them, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase as their prices could return to normal at any time.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

For shoppers who want a dependable but affordable fitness tracker on their wrist, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Charge 5. It’s included in our roundup of the best fitness trackers as the top option if you’re on a budget because it’s extremely feature-packed. It offers 20 exercise modes, with some of them starting automatically when it detects that you’re engaging in certain activities. The Fitbit Charge 5 also boats of an impressive suite of health monitoring features, including heart rate, sleep cycles, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels. You won’t mind wearing the fitness tracker throughout the whole day as it’s meant to be due to its stylish and comfortable design, and with a battery that can last up to seven days on a single charge, you’ll rarely have to take it off.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $230, was $300

If you want a wearable device that leans more towards being a smartwatch, then the Fitbit Sense 2 is the one for you. Mentioned in our list of the best smartwatches as the recommended choice if you’re going for a Fitbit product, the Fitbit Sense 2 offers an excellent display with deep blacks and vibrant colors, and bright enough to use in the daylight. The touchscreen is responsive, and its menus are easy to navigate with its crown. The smartwatch is tough and durable, with a battery that can last up to six days on a single charge, while also offering a comprehensive list of fitness tracking features for metrics such as steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and skin temperature, and it can even detect atrial fibrillation using an electrocardiogram app.

Editors' Recommendations