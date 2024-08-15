The Fitbit Inspire 3 is 20% off for a limited time

Currently, you can buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $80 at Amazon, saving you 20% or $20 off the usual price of $100. One of the best value Fitbit deals around, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is perfect for helping you achieve many of your fitness goals. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 3

Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review described it as “my new favorite fitness tracker” — high praise indeed. The wearable offers pretty much everything you could need, being lightweight, comfortable, offering accurate fitness sensors, and a battery life that lasts over a week.

Much of the joy of the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes from how clearly it helps guide you. Each day you’ll get a Daily Readiness Score based on how well you slept and how stressed you might be, with an individual Stress Management Score narrowing things down on that front. It also offers Active Zone Minutes which are those minutes where you really push yourself activity wise. It also has 24/7 heart rate tracking, and it can give you a heads up if it detects an irregular heart rhythm or unusually low or high heart rates. There’s also SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, and for women, there’s menstrual health tracking as well.

When it comes to exercise, the Fitbit Inspire 3, like the best Fitbits, will automatically track your exercises with over 20 different exercise modes. The Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a six-month Premium membership so you can enjoy personalized insights and advanced analytics.

On a simpler level, the Fitbit Inspire 3 also has customizable clock faces, notifications from your phone, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. It’s a great all-rounder and will keep up with your busy lifestyle without costing as much as a full smartwatch. Up to 10 days of battery life is great too in a world were many wearables require recharging daily.

Usually costing $100, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently 20% off, so it’s down to $80 at Amazon right now. The discount makes the already affordable fitness tracker even more appealing. Check it out now by tapping the link below before you miss out.