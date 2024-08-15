 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is 20% off for a limited time

By
The Fitbit Inspire 3 leaning on a rock.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / Fitbit

Currently, you can buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $80 at Amazon, saving you 20% or $20 off the usual price of $100. One of the best value Fitbit deals around, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is perfect for helping you achieve many of your fitness goals. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 3

Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review described it as “my new favorite fitness tracker” — high praise indeed. The wearable offers pretty much everything you could need, being lightweight, comfortable, offering accurate fitness sensors, and a battery life that lasts over a week.

Much of the joy of the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes from how clearly it helps guide you. Each day you’ll get a Daily Readiness Score based on how well you slept and how stressed you might be, with an individual Stress Management Score narrowing things down on that front. It also offers Active Zone Minutes which are those minutes where you really push yourself activity wise. It also has 24/7 heart rate tracking, and it can give you a heads up if it detects an irregular heart rhythm or unusually low or high heart rates. There’s also SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, and for women, there’s menstrual health tracking as well.

When it comes to exercise, the Fitbit Inspire 3, like the best Fitbits, will automatically track your exercises with over 20 different exercise modes. The Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a six-month Premium membership so you can enjoy personalized insights and advanced analytics.

On a simpler level, the Fitbit Inspire 3 also has customizable clock faces, notifications from your phone, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. It’s a great all-rounder and will keep up with your busy lifestyle without costing as much as a full smartwatch. Up to 10 days of battery life is great too in a world were many wearables require recharging daily.

Usually costing $100, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently 20% off, so it’s down to $80 at Amazon right now. The discount makes the already affordable fitness tracker even more appealing. Check it out now by tapping the link below before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The Amazon Fire 10 tablet is 46% off in early Prime Day deals
The 2023 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on a white background.

If you've been shying away from a tablet due to the cost, this is the time to get one. The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is down to just $75 as part of an Amazon Prime Exclusive Deal today in what appears to be one of the earliest official early Prime Day deals. For non-members, the tablet would be $140, so you're saving $65 when you pick up this tablet. Tap the button below to start getting the deal, or read on to see why you should get the tablet and the best way to become an Amazon Prime member.

Why you should buy the latest Amazon Fire 10 tablet
This is a solidly-constructed full HD tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. It's perfect for browsing the net, playing a few apps, and even chatting with family via its 5MP front-facing camera. Due to the current deal price, you might consider this as a great gift, too. This could easily be an ideal tablet for students if you aren't all about spending a premium price on a tablet when you already have one of the best laptops for students.

Read more
This Lenovo tablet with pen included is 30% off today
Someone holding the Lenovo Tab M11.

There are a lot of great tablets on the market, and while Apple and Samsung tend to have a monopoly on them, that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider checking out some other options. For example, this Lenovo Tab M11 is a pretty solid entry-level tablet, and it even comes with a pen, which is something you don't get on entry-level devices from either Samsung or Apple. Even better, there's a solid discount right now on the Tab M11 that brings it down to $153  from $220 if you use the coupon code BFJULY15TAB.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M11
At 11 inches, the Lenovo Tab M11 is surprisingly large for the price and a great option if you're looking for something bigger that won't cost you a ton of money. It runs a 1920x1200 resolution, which is a bit on the lower end but perfectly fine for the screen size that you get. More impressively, it can hit a whopping 400nits of peak brightness, so you could potentially use it out in the sun with minimal issues. The pen experience is also pretty good, although, of course, it doesn't quite compare to something like the Apple Pencil experience.

Read more
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a $100 price cut for a limited time
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For one of the best Apple Watch deals around, check out Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. The 25% price cut is available on a few different color schemes so you can find the right look for you. It’s one of the better Apple deals around and we’re here to tell you why you need it in your life.

Read more