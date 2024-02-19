 Skip to main content
Best Fitbit Presidents Day deals: Save on Fitbit Sense 2 and more

Jennifer Allen
By
The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

This Presidents Day, there are some great Fitbit deals going on with discounts on highly-sought after Fitbit devices. If you’re in need of a new way of effectively tracking your steps and calories burned now that the better weather is (slowly) approaching, this is your chance to do so while saving some money. We’ve picked out the best Fitbit Presidents Day deals and listed them all below so you know exactly where to go without needing to search yourself. We’ve also looked at what to do before buying one, such as what you need to consider before you make a purchase.

Best Fitbit Presidents Day deals

Fitbit deals are fairly varied this Presidents Day with a little bit of everything on sale. Whether you’re looking for a budget device for your active child or you want a stylish wearable for your own wrist, you’re in luck. Here are the best Fitbit Presidents Day deals.

  • Fitbit Ace 3 —
  • Fitbit Inspire 2 —
  • Fitbit Luxe —
  • Fitbit Versa 2 —
  • Fitbit Charge 5 —
  • Fitbit Charge 6 —
  • Fitbit Sense 2 —

How to choose a Fitbit on Presidents Day

It feels fairly recent that there were only a couple of Fitbits to choose from but nowadays, the best Fitbit encompasses many different types. It’s important to think about what you need from one of the best fitness trackers so that you spend wisely.

Related

Starting out, think about what you want from the Fitbit in terms of style. It’s possible to buy a simple wearable that slots onto your wrist like a bracelet but you can also spend a lot more and enjoy something that looks more like one of the best smartwatches. It all depends on the aesthetic you’re aiming for. From there, it’s time to think about how you plan to use your Fitbit. All Fitbits will track your steps and calories burned. Others like the Fitbit Charge 6 include built-in GPS along with a heart rate sensor so it’s important to think about if you need accurate routes and the ability to monitor your heart rate at all times.

If you want a more Apple Watch-style experience, check out the Fitbit Sense 2 which looks classy and elegant, while offering a lot of functionality. Besides tracking your fitness, it also monitors your stress levels and helps you pinpoint what’s bothering you. There’s extensive app support while the screen is vibrant and easier to use than the smaller displays of the Charge series. You’ll be paying a premium for the privilege but it looks great.

If you’re buying for a child, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Ace 3. It has all the key features you need along with fun, family challenges, and a cute, animated interface.

In all cases, think about what you need from a fitness tracker and go from there. All Fitbits cover the basics but if you want mental health tracking, look for Fitbits which offer stress monitoring and even guided meditations. They can make the world of difference. For other purposes, also think about if you need music functions, on-screen workouts, or even voice assistant support.

