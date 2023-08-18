Fitbit Sense 2 fitness-tracking smartwatch just got a big discount

If you’re looking at smartwatch deals for a fitness-focused wearable device, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Sense 2, especially since it’s currently on sale from Amazon with a $70 discount that pulls its price down to just $230 from $300. There’s no information on when this bargain ends though, so if you’re interested, you need to hurry. Add the smartwatch to your cart and proceed with the transaction as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out on getting it at 23% off.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense 2 is tagged in our list of the best smartwatches as our top choice from the Fitbit brand, as it’s a wearable device that will help anyone focus on their health. It packs a comprehensive suite of fitness sensors, so it can track your steps and heart rate, and it also offers a unique Body Response sensor that’s designed to detect and manage stress by monitoring your ElectroDermal activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature. The smartwatch can also detect atrial fibrillation though an electrocardiogram app, and it can also measure blood oxygen levels.

The gorgeous touchscreen of the Fitbit Sense 2 displays deep blacks and vibrant colors, which will let you easily read all the data that it collects, and it promises a battery life of up to six days on a single charge. Every purchase of the Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership that provides personalized insights and more advanced analytics to give you an in-depth look into your health.

The smart and savvy Fitbit Sense 2 is available from Amazon at 23% off, slashing its original price of $300 down to only $230. The $70 in savings is a huge bonus for a wearable device that’s going to immensely help with your fitness journey. It’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible though, because Fitbit deals often get sold out quickly. If you want to get the Fitbit Sense 2 on your wrist for this lowered price, you need to push through with the transaction right now as we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow.

