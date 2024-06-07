 Skip to main content
Another big tech company is working on a smart ring

By
Fitbit smart ring patent filing.
Fitbit smart ring patent filing USPTO/Fitbit

Samsung’s upcoming and heavily leaked Galaxy Ring may be getting all the attention right now, especially with Samsung Galaxy Unpacked around the corner in July. However, it looks like Samsung may have an additional competitor soon. According to a report by Gadgets & Wearables, a patent was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and it reveals that a new Fitbit smart ring is in the pipeline.

The patent, titled “Ring for optically measuring biometric data,” describes it as a “ring-shaped wearable device for detecting biometrics with a light source and photodetector.” The patent was first submitted in June 2021, but it’s only been granted now.

The 20-page patent document also reveals a slew of specs and features we can expect. According to the filing, the new Fitbit ring will use a lot of Fitbit’s existing technology. It’s expected to have multiple sensors to monitor heart rate, oxygen levels, and possibly stress levels through skin conductivity measurements. The big focus would be on fitness and sleep tracking, and there’s a specific mention in the filing of SpO2 monitoring to keep track of blood oxygen saturation. These are all features that Fitbit smartwatches already offer, but the challenge for Fitbit will be making them small enough to fit on a smart ring.

Blood oxygen monitoring on Fitbit smart ring.
Blood oxygen monitoring on a Fitbit smart ring USPTO/Fitbit

While this is a challenge, it shouldn’t be a big one for Fitbit. These sensors already exist on the Oura Ring, RingConn Smart Ring, Ultrahuman Ring Air, Zepp Health, Helio Ring, and others. The patent comes with various illustrations that show a smart ring that doesn’t look very different from others already on the market. There are some different clasping mechanics, including an “elastic element” and other unspecified mechanisms.

We would expect the Fitbit ring to pair with the Fitbit app via Bluetooth or NFC. In the coming year, Fitbit is also expected to incorporate an AI coach into its services.

All this said, a patent filing isn’t necessarily a guarantee that a device is coming. Many companies file patents simply to hold on to an idea that never sees the light of day. However, with many smart rings already on the market and the Galaxy Ring upcoming, we’d be shocked if Fitbit never released a smart ring, even if it may not necessarily resemble what’s shown in the filing. Fitbit is well positioned to enter the smart ring market, and it could do particularly well if it released a more affordable alternative to the Oura Ring and Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.

Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Is the Oura Ring waterproof?
The Oura Ring Horizon resting on a green succulent plant.

The Oura Ring is a highly sought-after wearable device available in different styles and price ranges. It allows users to track their sleep and recovery, stress levels, illnesses, and fitness routines -- and it even provides features specific to women's health. With so many features,  you might wonder whether the watch is waterproof. Let's find out.
Is the Oura Ring waterproof?
Technically, the Oura Ring is not waterproof. Instead, it's water-resistant up to 330 feet (100 meters). This is the case for most modern gadgets. You'll often find water resistance protection on products, which is good, but it's not exactly the same as being waterproof. But what does that really mean? We explain below.
Can you go swimming with the Oura Ring?
The Oura Ring has a certain level of protection that allows you to wear it while swimming, showering, and snorkeling. However, wearing the Oura Ring during scuba diving or when there is a risk of extended water submersion or extreme pressure is not advisable. Oura recommends avoiding wearing the ring in such scenarios to ensure its longevity and proper functioning.

Oura further explains: "The Oura Ring operating temperature ranges from [-10 to 52 degrees Celsius and 14 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit]. You can safely wear your ring in the shower, hot tubs, saunas, ice baths, and cryotherapy tanks. However, extended exposure to extreme temperatures (below 0°C/32°F or above 35°C/95°F) may lead to battery damage."
How does this compare to other smart rings?
Of Oura's chief competitors, only the Ultrahuman Ring Air provides similar water resistance. By contrast, the Amovan Smart Ring only provides water resistance up to 50 meters. The Oura Ring offers the same level of protection as the Apple Watch Ultra, making it an excellent alternative to smartwatches. However, it surpasses the Apple Watch Series 2 or later and the Google Pixel Watch 2, which can only resist water up to 50 meters.

Read more
Does the Oura Ring track steps?
Oura Ring Horizon sitting upright on a wood railing.

The Oura Ring is a sleek and stylish wearable device that has gained popularity based on its advanced sleep-monitoring features. It provides users with detailed insights into their sleep patterns, including the duration of each sleep stage, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate. It also tracks other key health metrics, such as body temperature and activity levels.

However, the question remains: Can the Oura Ring track fitness metrics such as step counting? It's time to find out.
Does the Oura Ring track steps?
The simple answer is this: Yes, it does! The Oura Ring tracks steps. Similar to smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9, the Oura Ring can track your steps just like any other fitness tracker. This feature allows you to gauge the distance you've traveled and the calories you've burned daily.
How to track steps with the Oura Ring
It's important to note that activity tracking is not the primary focus of the Oura Ring. Therefore, it doesn't measure steps in the traditional sense. Instead, it relies on its built-in 3D accelerometer to track your body movement throughout the day and estimate your step count.

Read more
The Oura Ring has a hidden mode that every other wearable needs
A person wearing the Oura Ring smart ring.

The Oura Ring has a workout mode I’ve not seen on any other fitness wearable, and because it’s paired with one of the most accurate auto-workout recognition systems I’ve tried, it has become one of my favorite features.

No, it doesn’t recognize weight lifting, dodgeball, or specific yoga poses; it recognizes housework, and it should be standard on every single activity-focused wearable out there.
Housework, really?

Read more