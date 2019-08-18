Mobile

Fitbit Versa 2 will reportedly roll out September 15 with OLED display, Alexa

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Fitbit Versa 2, the long-awaited successor to the well-reviewed Fitbit Versa, will reportedly be unveiled this month ahead of its release on September 15.

A previous report, citing popular Twitter leaker Evan Blass, claimed that the Fitbit Versa 2 will offer an OLED display with integration of Amazon’s Alexa. These features have seemingly been confirmed by new leaked images, including the smartwatch’s packaging, acquired by Tizen Help.

The first leaked image comes from the Fitbit Versa 2 manual, showing the capabilities of Alexa to control smart home devices and answer queries, among many other things. This also means that the device will be the first Fitbit smartwatch that will launch with a microphone.

fitbit versa 2 september 15 release date manual leak

The other leaked images, according to Tizen Help, were taken from the official OLX page of Bulgaria, where a listing for the Fitbit Versa 2 has appeared, complete with pictures of the smartwatch’s packaging.

1 of 4
fitbit versa 2 september 15 release date leaked packaging 1
fitbit versa 2 september 15 release date leaked packaging
fitbit versa 2 september 15 release date leaked packaging 3
fitbit versa 2 september 15 release date leaked packaging 4

The leaked packaging confirms the OLED display and 2.5D curved glass for the Fitbit Versa 2, with a battery life that will last more than four days. The smartwatch will also offer storage for up to 300 songs and Bluetooth headphones support.

The Fitbit Versa 2 will also come with more than 18 exercise modes, as well as sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring features. The smartwatch will also support Fitbit Pay, which allows purchases to be made from the device through linked credit and debit cards.

Tizen Help, citing a source, claims that the Fitbit Versa 2 will be officially unveiled on August 25, before going on sale three weeks later on September 15.

The Fitbit Versa 2 will follow the Fitbit Versa Lite, which was released earlier this year as a trimmed down version of last year’s Fitbit Versa. The Fitbit Versa Lite only comes with one button, compared to three buttons for the Fitbit Versa. It does not support Fitbit Pay, and removed features such as stair tracking, swim lap counting, Fitbit Coach guided workouts, music storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

With the Fitbit Versa 2 appearing to take everything that made the Fitbit Versa successful and adding upgrades such as the OLED display and Alexa integration, the smartwatch may allow Fitbit to further challenge the dominance of the Apple Watch in the industry.

