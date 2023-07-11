 Skip to main content
Fitbit Versa 4 Prime Day deal knocks $60 off the fitness-tracking smartwatch

A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.

Prime Day smartwatch deals are almost always worth checking out. That’s certainly the case with this Fitbit Versa 4 deal. Hitting its lowest price this year, you can buy the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals for $140 saving you $60 off the regular price and still working out at an extra $20 off the previous low this year. A great option for anyone keen to get fit without spending too much, here’s everything else you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is easily one of the best Fitbits, especially if you want a more affordable alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8. Designed with better fitness results in mind, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers 24/7 heart rate tracking along with all-day activity tracking. Whether you’re running, hiking, cycling, or doing any other kind of exercise, the Fitbit Versa 4 is keeping an eye on it and tracking how you’re progressing.

Alongside that, there’s built-in GPS and a workout intensity map so you can see how hard you’re pushing things, right down to spotting which hill punished you most on your run. A daily readiness score is on hand to tell you which days are best to try hard on and which days should be a rest day. Comparing the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3 soon demonstrates what a good upgrade this is.

Elsewhere, you also get water resistance up to 50 meters while the Fitbit Versa 4 will track your sleep too, providing you with a sleep score, daily sleep stages, and other useful slumber-based stats that rival the best smartwatches. While the Fitbit Versa 4 isn’t as advanced as the Fitbit Sense 2, it more than covers all the key things you could need from a smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is usually priced at $200 but right now, you can buy it for $140 as part of the Prime Day deals going on at the moment. It’s a great smartwatch for helping you achieve your fitness goals. Don’t miss out on this sweet deal with Prime Day only lasting so long before prices return to normal.

