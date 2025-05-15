The foldable iPhone could become a yearly staple for Apple

South Korean tech site ET News has released a report suggesting the foldable iPhone will get an annual refresh starting in 2026. It would replace the Pro Max as the top-of-the-line iPhone model and get updated every year just like the rest of the core lineup.

The launch date for the “iPhone Fold” is still up in the air — so while ET News is betting on 2026, we don’t know if that will turn out to be accurate or not. Either way, the hype around this rumored new model is continuing to build with every new leak we get.

Recommended Videos

While foldable phones have been around for a long time now and many of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers have taken a shot at it, most consumers are still waiting for the tech to mature a little more. This means no screen bubbles, no creases, no hinge issues — basically no problems that affect the display quality or the durability of the phone.

For a lot of people, Apple is the company most likely to make this happen. Despite an arguably uneventful few years, Apple’s reputation for top-quality hardware still stands, and many people believe that a foldable phone from Apple will be the sign that the tech is finally ready to go mainstream.

This new intel, if accurate, offers convincing support for this theory — Apple wouldn’t just be releasing an experimental foldable or a limited edition product that won’t see a refresh for years, it would be a core product with new models coming every single year. That suggests some serious confidence in the tech.

For all the leaks, tips, and rumors we’ve heard, however, it’s important to remember that Apple has never released any official information on a foldable project. It likely won’t say anything until the day the phone is announced, which means everything we think we know so far is uncertain and subject to change.