While Samsung is already on its third generation of foldables and Chinese manufacturers are jumping on the foldable bandwagon, Apple seems to still be years away from launching a foldable iPhone. The product was earlier tipped to go official sometime in 2023. However, the latest report claims that a 2024 launch timeline is more likely.

According to a report from analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain, the foldable iPhone is not expected “until 2023 at the earliest.” It goes on to say that a 2024 launch is more likely, meaning that the product is still at least two years away, likely even longer in light of product release timeline and supply chain issues. This is despite foldable technology having improved immensely in the past couple of years, as seen in our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Apple is also rumored to be working with Samsung and LG Display on the foldable panel for its future product. According to past leaks, the foldable iPhone could feature an 8-inch flexible OLED display, not too different from what Samsung has to offer. Bloomberg reported earlier that Apple had already started working on this new device, but more recent indications are that the work is limited to display only.

When Samsung launched its first-generation Galaxy Fold, it was ridden with issues – the screen was prone to breaking and debris could easily get stuck inside the hinge, causing damage. That’s not to mention the screen crease. But within two years, Samsung was able to figure out ways to improve the Fold’s durability and with the arrival of the Z Fold 3, we felt safe recommending the device to the average consumer. So, expectations are high for Apple, since it is known for taking years to perfect tech before release.

Meanwhile, competition is starting to increase as Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and Vivo are said to be launching their first foldable for consumers in 2022. In fact, Oppo has already announced its foldable — the Find N — and we’re expecting to find out more about it tomorrow. Somehow, we don’t think Apple is too worried.

Editors' Recommendations