Forget about the Google Pixel 9; new Pixel 10 details just leaked

Someone holding the Hazel Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Forget about the fancy new Pixel 9 Pro XL you just received or are waiting to get in the mail. Today’s Pixel news concerns the upcoming Pixel 10 series, which will be released next year.

Android Headlines has just confirmed the code names for the new models. In doing so, it also seems to have confirmed which models will be announced by Google sometime in 2025.

This year’s Pixel lineup includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For the Pixel 10 series, Google plans to release four phones again: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The code names for the 2025 lineup Pixel lineup are “Frankel” for the Pixel 10, “Blazer” for the Pixel 10 Pro, “Mustang” for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and “Rango” for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming Pixel 9a, which should launch next spring, is also code-named “Tegu.”

There’s probably nothing to read into these code names, but it’s still nice to know them.

There are two critical points to highlight here. First, it’s impressive that Google will continue to offer a smaller Pro model with all the same features as the larger one. As noted by Android Headlines, companies like Apple or Samsung no longer provide smaller flagship options. For instance, though Samsung still offers a smaller Galaxy S model (the Galaxy S24), it lacks many features found in the larger model (the Galaxy S24 Ultra).

Pink Pixel 9 and Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro with cases.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Second, it seems that Google is again committed to releasing its foldable phone at the same time as the rest of the Pixel series for the second consecutive year. The Pixel Fold was launched independently in 2023, while its successor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, was released alongside the other phones in the Pixel 9 series in August of this year.

The details about the upcoming Pixel 10 series are scarce besides the code names. These phones are expected to be equipped with the Google Tensor G5. Considering the minimal changes to the cameras on the Pixel 9 models, we anticipate camera upgrades in the next release. Improvements in battery life and support for Qi2 wireless charging could also be part of the Pixel 10 series. It’s also likely that new color options will be available as per usual.

The Pixel 9 series has generally been well received. The Pixel 9, for example, has been praised for its excellent design and build quality, while the Pixel 9 Pro has received kudos for its improved battery life. Our Pixel 9 Pro XL reviewer said it features the “best Pixel hardware yet.”

The Pixel 10 series will likely arrive late next summer or early in the fall.

