 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Forget the iPhone 17, new leak says wait for the iPhone 18

By
iOS 18 logo on the iPhone 16 Pro
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The iPhone 17 isn’t even out yet and already we’re getting word about the following model and signs suggest the iPhone 18 is worth waiting for.

Apple has been reported as working on the manufacturing process for its A20 chip. This, according to GF Securities’ Apple analyst Jeff Pu, is a chip that is going to be built on the mind-melting 2nm scale known as N2.

Recommended Videos

The firm also, at one point claimed the A20 chip would be built on the slightly larger N3P process. This has since been clarified by the head analyst Jeff Pu, speaking directly to Macrumors.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What does all this mean for iPhone 18 owners?

For one thing, at this scale Apple will be able to cram in a massive 12GB of RAM. That could make the new iPhone a gaming powerhouse, as well as ideally suited for powerful AI supported tasking.

Current iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum required for Apple Intelligence. As the race for AI dominance heats up and Apple goes all in, it would make sense for its iPhones to be powered to ensure they don’t limit what could be possible for that Intelligence.

So why wait for the iPhone 18?

All this means that the iPhone 17’s A19 chip, although likely an improvement on the current A18 in the iPhone 16, won’t be on the level that it’s follower will be.

By changing up the manufacturing process this will make the A20 chip, in the iPhone 18, and big jump forward. That can not only mean faster processing but also more efficiency for a longer battery life.

The iPhone 17 is due out in September, so if you can hold out for another year until September 2026, you might be rewarded with a more future-proof iPhone that lasts you that much longer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
I’ve used the iPhone 16 Pro Max for 6 months. Here’s why I love it
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

I bought the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max when it was announced and have used it every day since then, racking up six months of use, and yet I’ve written very little about it. It’s time to change that, explain why it is technically my only “permanent” phone, and why I think it’s superb.
How I use my iPhone

I have two SIM cards. One is my “main” SIM card which is attached to the phone number I use, and the other is all about data, and they both live in different phones. My main SIM is switched in and out of review Android phones all the time, while the SIM I use mostly for data only lives in my Apple iPhone. They’re both always with me, and since September 2024 I’ve used the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside whatever Android phone I’m reviewing.

Read more
Apple might serve a massive front camera upgrade on iPhone 17
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.

The domain of Apple leaks is currently obsessed with the controversial iPhone 17 Pro design refresh, which could stir some heated debate with its massive camera hump. A lot of chatter is also focused on the svelte iPhone 17 Air. Yet, it seems there are a few other internal upgrades worth getting excited about.
According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will equip all four iPhone 17 series models with an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. So far, Apple has stuck with a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on its mainline iPhones. Moreover, the company hasn’t ever deployed a 24-megapixel camera sensor, keeping its experiments limited to 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel units in the past few years.
The research note by Pu, which was seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, doesn’t go into details about the specifications or feature details of the new 24-megapixel front snapper on the iPhone 17 series. However, we can take an educated guess, based on what Apple accomplished when it switched from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel rear cameras.

A 24-megapixel sensor will most likely default to pixel-binning for delivering pictures and videos at a lower resolution than the native pixel count. Pixel-binning essentially combines the light data collected by adjacent pixels, creating what is colloquially known as a super-pixel.
The sum total of these efforts are pictures that are more detailed and with more realistic color rendering, especially in low-light scenarios. Depending on how the pixels are combined, the final image is usually a lower-resolution shot, but more pleasing to look at.
For example, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel pictures, but you can still stick full-res 48-megapixel shots, too. There’s also an intermediary option to to get the best of both worlds with 24-megapixel clicks.
With a 24-megapixel selfie camera coming into the picture, iPhone 17 buyers can expect improved selfies and better-quality video calls. Moreover, since there are more pixels to collect light data, Apple might leverage it to offer more advanced camera features, too.

Read more
Apple’s rumored foldable could be the most expensive iPhone by far
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.

If you're waiting on Apple's rumored foldable iPhone, start saving your pennies. And nickles, dimes, and quarters, too. Analyst Tim Long told Barclays the first foldable iPhone could start in the $2,300 range, which would make it nearly double the price of the current most expensive iPhone (the iPhone 16 Pro Max) and one of the single priciest handsets on the market.

This announcement follows rumors that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production sometime in 2026 or 2027 and lines up with what tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted for the price. That said, the rumored handset has gained a lot of attention from iPhone fans. The expected demand for the iPhone foldable is great enough that even the higher price tag might not hurt sales.

Read more