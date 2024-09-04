 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Forget the Pixel 9 Pro. Here’s why I’m keeping my Pixel 7 Pro

By
Someone holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Another year, another Pixel. Well, in this case, four new Pixels — without including the Google Pixel 9a, which may arrive later this year. The Made by Google August event for 2024 introduced a mighty four new phones to the Pixel brand, the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

All four have the usual upgrades you’d expect from a new model of any smartphone, but there’s a much more unwelcome surprise lurking beneath the shiny spec sheets: another price increase. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL cost $100 more than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — which were already $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Yes, that means Google has increased its prices for two years running.

Recommended Videos

As a mindless follower of mobile tech, I should be furious about this. But instead, I’m a smug little bug. Why? Because it’s made me feel a lot better about my ill-fated Pixel 7 Pro purchase two years ago.

My long journey with the Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ll be honest; I wasn’t sure I’d made the right choice when I preordered my Google Pixel 7 Pro in October 2022. Shortly after I’d put my money down, it became clear that all was not well in Pixeltown. When our Pixel 7 Pro review came out just a week after the device was revealed, Joe Maring’s experience was worrying. Software bugs had threatened to derail his time with the phone and continued to plague him until he finally put it down.

But weirdly, those bugs weren’t universal. Andy Boxall didn’t encounter anywhere near the same level of problems as Joe, and his time with it was pretty pleasant. Annoyingly, they both agreed the phone was excellent, bugs aside. So, it’s not as if I could justify canceling my preorder. Thus, I awaited my Pixel 7 Pro with trepidation.

And weirdly … it was all right.

OK, so it wasn’t perfect. I eventually stopped using it because it was just exceptionally annoying. Like Joe, I got a buggy phone, but my bugs were small, and less noticeable. Until they weren’t.

But now, in the cold light of day, after the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, the Pixel 7 Pro seems like a real bargain.

I don’t have a reason to upgrade

The back of the Pixel 7 Pro held in a person's hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But wait, wasn’t the Pixel 7 Pro a buggy mess? Well, yes — but it was also a very good smartphone underneath all that. The Tensor G2, while not a show-stopping processor, was still more than capable enough for me. The display was gorgeous. The camera, like all Pixel phones, was exceptional. The battery life was — well, OK, the battery life wasn’t great. But it was still acceptable.

When I think back to my time with the Pixel 7 Pro, I don’t remember the bugs, the crashes, or the frustration. I remember a great device that I really enjoyed using. It would surprise the man who wrote of his frustrations with the Pixel 7 Pro a year ago, and it surprises me now.

But I also feel extra happy with it because it’s become evident that not much has changed in the Pixel line since I bought my Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro with its Thermometer app open.
The Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor, which existed … because … um … Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Oh sure, the processor has gotten better, the cameras have seen some small upgrades, and there’s a tweaked design — but there’s no new killer feature. The Pixel 8 Pro had a temperature sensor that … well, it was definitely one of the features of all time. But because so much about the Pixel 7 Pro was great to begin with, in my opinion there wasn’t much room for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro to expand.

But what about AI? Well, what about AI? How many of these features are you actually going to use on a daily basis? Heck, even the Magic Editor and Circle to Search — two features I fully admit are great — I completely forget about for weeks at a time. I’m not sure I’d mind too much if they suddenly disappeared from my life.

Is this the right decision?

Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Of course, my peers tell me I’m wrong. And maybe I am. I’ve read the reviews, too, and it seems as if the newest Pixels are some of the best Google has ever made, with incredibly good-feeling designs, the best Tensor processor yet, and an even better camera. But really, I don’t upgrade my phone because it’s more physically solidI upgrade my phone when I feel like I’m missing out. And I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything this year — the same as last year.

Honestly, when I look at my Pixel 7 Pro, I don’t see all the features I’m missing from the new phones — instead, I see the $200 savings I made by investing in almost the exact same phone as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but two years earlier. And that’s surely terrible for Google. But I don’t care about that; I have lost time to make up with the smartphone I should never have let go of.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Mobile Evergreen Editor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
These are some of the best Google Pixel 9 cases we’ve seen yet
A Carved case for the Google Pixel 9.

Do you ever get tired of the same pseudo-stylish, clunky cases that seem to be available for every phone? Me too. Carved is a small company that brings something different to the table with its eye-catching wooden cases. They start at just $50, and they're now available for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That's a steal when you consider that each case is one of a kind. Sure, some might look similar, but every case is unique and carved from a genuine piece of wood burl. Earlier generations of Carved's Pixel cases carried a much higher price tag (nearly $200), but to be fair, they were also entirely handmade.

Read more
The first 6 things you need to do with your Google Pixel 9
The back of the Google Pixel 9.

Google has launched the Google Pixel 9 series, and it’s quite an impressive lineup. The base model Pixel 9 got a big upgrade with a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and 12GB RAM. The Pro models now come in two sizes so that anyone who wants a smaller Pro phone can finally have it without compromising on features. The Pro phones also have a mighty 16GB RAM and a powerful triple-lens camera setup.

While you may be super excited to start using your new phone right away, there are some things you should make sure you do first. Here are a few suggestions to make the most of your Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Customize the look of your Pixel 9

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9 have a good camera? Here are the first photos I took with it
Someone holding a Pixel 9 taking a photo.

The Made by Google August event has come and gone, and a whole slate of new Pixel products came with it. I had the opportunity to go out to Mountain View, California, for the event, and with that came the opportunity to test out the new Google Pixel 9.

One of the things I do most with any smartphone is take photos, so I was eager to put the Pixel 9 through its paces. While I still need some extra time with the Pixel 9 before I share my full review, here are some examples of how Google upgraded the cameras on the base model Pixel 9 this year.
What are the Pixel 9 camera upgrades?

Read more