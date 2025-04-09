 Skip to main content
Forget the Z Fold 8, new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak suggests it could be worth buying

By
A person holding the open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked again and this time it’s looking like the next-gen foldable smartphone could be the one to buy.

This new rumour, coming from an X post by @The Galox_ reveals that the new Fold 7 could come with the latest Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 out of the box.

It’s not just the software that’s getting an upgrade though as this new leak suggests we could see an upgraded under-screen camera, and much more too.

What’s with the camera?

Recent rumours have suggested that it’s worth waiting for the Z Fold 8, and for some camera fans that could still be the case. But this new rumour may sway you.

The key here is the camera. While the current model and next gen Fold 7 use under-display cameras, the Fold 8 may do away with that – which some may want.

However, it’s worth noting that this new claim suggests the UDC is getting an upgrade, which may just mean Samsung decides to keep that, should it be well recieved.

Screen upgrades

Now it looks like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be coming with an upgraded display setup. Firstly that is thanks to a larger 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen – and a smaller crease for improved visuals.

These represent a big jump up from the Z Fold 6 screens at 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch displays.

This also could be better quality too, in terms of resilience. It is claimed that the display is going to be stronger with new layers that help to offer better protection. There should also be improved dust and water resistance as part of that build upgrade.

Despite all that, this model is expected to actually be thinner with a body that’s just 4.5mm unfolded.

Powerful specs

Powering all this, according to the new leak, will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy which is a custom build that should make this the fastest foldable yet from the company. And it’s allegedly backed by a larger vapor chamber to cool faster while running intensive tasks like gaming.

There are also apparently upgraded speakers and a new vibration motor that will make the listening and interacting experience even more premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date

Based on past Samsung announcement and release schedules, the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in July 2025.

If the price stays the same that will mean it should cost $1,899.99.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
