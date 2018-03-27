Commuterpak is a versatile bag for tablets and other devices

Share

Everyday carry bags stash anything from a tablet to a Nintendo Switch for the commute — but the Atlanta-based Funk Street Outfitters is launching a bag that’s just as versatile in carrying options. The Commuterpak is an urban style bag with three different carry options.

The Commuterpak can be worn as a sling or shoulder bag or using the waist belt. An active strap adds a third option, allowing for a shoulder carry but without it bouncing around. That last option is one of several of the pack’s features designed for cyclists, including a reflective strip and webbing to store a U lock.

Funk Street Outfitters says its new bag is different because the bag doesn’t come with a big-name price tag, yet has a lifetime warranty and is made from top materials. The exterior is constructed from a honeycomb ripstop nylon while the heavy-duty zippers prevent water from getting inside the bag when it’s raining.

The main compartment of the bag is accessible using a magnetic buckle that the company says allows users to open the bag with one hand — and enables automatic closure when you let go of the buckle. That main compartment houses a tablet sleeve lined in microfiber that will stash anything from the Nintendo Switch to the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro or 10.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book. Two smaller compartments at the front store smaller gear, with a cable pass-through. Exterior D-rings allow wearers to add on small items.

The bag measures 11.5 by 9 inches, with a 4.5-inch depth. Despite the durable materials, the Commuterpak still weighs in at under a pound. The strap adjusts from 33.5 inches to 49.5 inches including the length of the bag, allowing for the different carrying options. A shoulder pad and an action strap is also included.

Funk Street Outfitters says the bag design offers a sleek urban aesthetic yet remains inconspicuous enough to blend with a variety of different styles. The bag is expected to launch in black and an olive green color options.

Funk Street Outfitters is looking to launch the Commuterpak on Kickstarter, with a campaign continuing through April 12. The bag has already exceeded the original $12,500 goal several times over. If the campaign is successful, early backers can pick up the bag for pledges starting at $70, a $20 discount from the expected retail price.