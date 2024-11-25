 Skip to main content
The Galaxy A56 just leaked. Here’s a first look at Samsung’s next budget phone

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy A55.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung fans have known the Galaxy A56 is on the way — it was always a matter of when, not if — but now we have renders that confirm concrete details that we didn’t know before. Thanks to new renders from Android Headlines and OnLeaks, we have a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy A56’s design.

The Galaxy A56 isn’t just a reskinned version of an earlier device. Per these renders, it looks more like Samsung took the best parts of different handsets and put them all together in a single build. All buttons are on the right-hand side with a raised thumb anchor, while the other sides of the phone are Kansas-flat. These renders show a power button, a volume rocker, and the camera island on the upper left-hand back side of the phone. You can see the images for yourself in the included video.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A56 Smartphone 2025 Leaked CAD Render

The front of the A56 has a pinhole camera centered at the top. Hopefully, it’s just an issue with the render, but the bezels look somewhat thicker than expected, although they are still thin. The bottom bezel looks distinctly larger than the other three sides, although the reason why isn’t immediately clear.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone.
Android Headlines

Details are scarce regarding specs, but a Geekbench score suggested the Exynos 1580 chip will be the brains behind the operation. The Galaxy A56 could also come with 45-watt charging speeds, just like the S24 Ultra — and if that’s the case, it would help solve the slow charging complaints about the Galaxy A series.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone.
Android Headlines

The Galaxy A55 was met with middling reception from fans, and though it had a lot to offer, it also fell short in several ways. The phone was uncomfortable to hold, lacked wireless charging, and couldn’t even charge wired as quickly as its competitors. Some of the design choices made by the Galaxy A56 look like they’ll directly address these problems. Fingers crossed.

The Galaxy A56 is expected to be a Google Pixel 8a rival and launch in March 2025. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation on whether this phone will make it stateside.

