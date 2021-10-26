  1. Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport an improved 108MP primary sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra featured a 108MP sensor alongside three other cameras at the back and it seems like Samsung is planning to build the Galaxy S22 Ultra sensors on the same model as its predecessor. The smartphone is tipped to debut in January and ahead of the official unveil, we have already received leaked renders and camera details of the top-of-the-line model.

According to the tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce on Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a similar quad-camera setup as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is said to come equipped with an improved 108MP primary camera. The upcoming smartphone might have the following camera specifications:

S22 Ultra camera
108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 &quot;0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85
12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55&quot; 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120
10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52&quot; 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11
10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52&quot; 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36

&mdash; Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

108MP Primary Camera

  • Improved version of HM3
  • Sensor size: 1/1.33”
  • Pixel size: 0.8µm
  • Aperture: f/1.8
  • FOV: 85°

12MP Ultra-wide Camera

  • Sony sensor
  • Sensor size: 1/2.55”
  • Pixel size: 1.4µm
  • Aperture: f/2.2
  • FOV: 120°

10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x optical zoom

  • New Sony sensor
  • Sensor size: 1/3.52”
  • Pixel size: 1.12µm
  • Aperture: f/2.4
  • FOV: 36°

10MP Periscope Camera, 10x optical zoom

  • New Sony Sensor
  • Sensor size: 1/3.52”
  • Pixel size: 1.12µm
  • Aperture: f/4.9
  • FOV: 11°
Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks by OnLeaks.
OnLeaks

If the rumors are to be believed, then you can expect an identical-to-the-predecessor camera performance from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per previous reports, the smartphone could have a new design. The company is tipped to trim S22 Ultra’s bezels and make the edges rounder. The Ultra smartphone is also rumored to have support for S Pen. It is tipped to come with a new camera design as well.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are touted to feature a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy S-lineup sometime in January or February. We’ve been hearing increasing rumors about January 11 which could also see the launch of the S21 FE and other Galaxy Tab S8.

