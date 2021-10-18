The Galaxy S22 series is likely to be the next Samsung flagship, and it could launch in early 2022. Despite being months away, we’ve already gotten plenty of leaks ahead of its anticipated launch. The latest leak claims that the Galaxy S22 lineup will come with ultrathin bezels, leading to a wider display and generally sleeker look.

The latest development comes from the tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, who posted alleged tempered glass screen protectors of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. As per the images, Samsung will trim the bezels and make the edges rounder. The Galaxy S22 Ultra in the series is also touted to have a new camera design and S Pen support.

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

As per a previous leak, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ might have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which seems likely looking at the tempered glass photos. Meanwhile, the Ultra variant could have a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The images also suggest that Samsung would opt for equal bezels all around the display. The edges seem slightly rounder as well. However, screen protectors can be a bit deceiving in terms of bezel proportions, so the bezels might not be as slim as seen in the leaked pictures.

As per the rumor mill, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could be launched in February next year. Depending on the region, the trio might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 system on a chip or a flagship Exynos chipset. Finally, these smartphones are expected to come with support for 25-watt fast charging.

Editors' Recommendations