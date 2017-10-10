Some Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus owners are randomly missing text messages

Why it matters to you If you've been missing out on texts on your Galaxy S8 smartphone, you're not the only one. A growing number of Samsung Galaxy S8 owners are reporting such issues.

Perhaps the only thing worse than missing an important text message is missing an entire thread of text messages, but that’s what’s been happening to a few unlucky Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners over the past month.

The messaging bug, which is affecting users on all four major U.S. mobile phone networks, as well as users in Canada, Australia, France, and the U.K., seems to interfere with short messaging service (SMS), the protocol responsible for delivering and sending text messages over cellular networks. In a Reddit thread about the texting bug, Galaxy S8 owners report being able to send messages but not being able to receive them, and say that not every text is affected.

“[Galaxy S8 Plus] Orange France. I miss also texts, it is random though,” Masteryoan said. Aquie5t added: “I’m in Australia on Optus and I have had the problem as well. Using both Android Messages and the stock Samsung Messages.”

Culby, another user, said: “Ahhh. I missed some important work texts earlier in the week that resulted in me dragging my ass into the office three hours early, only to find out that I didn’t have to.”

“I know I have missed a couple. Textra on Bell network in Ontario, Canada,” Londave said.

It could be a firmware issue. On problematic Galaxy S8 units, third-party messaging apps don’t fare any better than Samsung’s default app. And at least one Galaxy S7 Edge owner reported missing messages.

“I’m missing a few messages. Galaxy S7 Edge, Android Messages app, AT&T. It caused me to drive an hour out of my way to an event that was canceled via a text that I didn’t receive,” a user going by the name Turbomuffler said.

There’s no permanent fix, but some Galaxy S8 owners have had luck with disabling Advanced Messaging in Samsung’s SMS app, switching off Wi-Fi calling, resetting the Text Messages app, and removing Google’s Android Messages from the Galaxy S8’s battery optimization service. Others report that popping their SIM card — the electronic chip that authenticates subscribers with cell networks — into another smartphone does the trick.

At least one Digital Trends staffer experienced the bug with a Galaxy S8. Separately, The Guardian observed the bug on two separate networks, missing one out of five SMS messages including two-factor authentication codes.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment, and we’ll update this article once we hear back.