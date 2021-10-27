  1. Mobile

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get One UI 4 Beta soon

By

Android 12 is out with Google’s new Pixel 6 devices. Samsung is already testing its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 on the Galaxy S21 series, and it will soon be releasing the beta updates for its foldable smartphones. Other smartphone manufacturers are jumping on the bandwagon to release the Android 12 update for their devices as quickly as possible.

As per the Samsung Members forum (via Sammobile), Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start getting the One UI 4.0 Beta soon. The update will first come to the devices in South Korea, which will be followed by the release in other markets, including Germany, India, South Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. Both unlocked and carrier-locked versions of the foldable will get the One UI 4.0 Beta update.

Samsung has also posted a video from a highlight session at SDC 2021, which features Hyun Kim, the principal UX designer and head of the core UX group at Samsung. The video explains Samsung’s design direction for One UI 4.0. You can watch the video above.

If you are a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Fold 3 owner who wants to join the One UI 4 Beta program, you can visit the Samsung Members app to log in using your Samsung account and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen.

Samsung’s Android 12-based One UI 4.0 software brings a slew of updates to privacy and security. You’ll also get Google’s Material You-inspired UI color theming as well. More new features include improved stock apps, newer widgets, more lock screen widgets, and more.

