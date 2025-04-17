 Skip to main content
A smartwatch that’s determined to improve your golf game is $100 off today

A trio of Garmin Approach S62 smart watches.
Most smartwatches are made to help you understand your body’s performance in a wide variety of sports and activities. Many of the best smartwatches brag about the number of sports modes, giving numbers like “150” or “400+” to show the wide range of activities you can do with the watch. But, truth be told, we all know that a jack of all trades can easily be mistaken for a master of none.

That’s why we think you’ll be interested in this deal on the Garmin Approach S62. It’s a GPS golf watch that acts as a virtual caddie and constant companion during your golf game while also tracking steps and giving you a good look at your overall fitness. It’s usually $500, but you can get one on Amazon for just $400 today, saving you $100. This deal is likely somewhat related to the watch being discontinued for newer models by Garmin, so be sure to buy it now if you want it — this deal could very well sell out.

Why you should buy the Garmin Approach S62

The Garmin Approach S62 gives you analysis of your swing, provides preloaded GPS CourseView modes for thousands of courses around the world, gives caddy-comparable advice about which club to use and where to aim based on your performance, and gives detailed information about how far the green and hazards are. The watch’s 1.3-inch screen is full color and has a touchscreen display for easy readouts and snappy control.

You can wear the watch off the course, too, and it will provide the time, date, and steps taken. There are also the activity modes for running, cycling, swimming, and other sports in the watch, too. This is a real smartwatch, it just has a golf emphasis and really makes the golf experience great. You’ll get a full 20 hours of battery life while using the main GPS mode and 14 days when you’re in regular smartwatch territory. There won’t be any need to take a charge break after the ninth.

If you want to improve your game and take advantage of smartwatch deals at the same time, the Garmin Approach S62 is a good pickup for you. It usually costs $500, but you can pick one up for $400 today, saving yourself $100.  Again, this watch has been discontinued for newer models, so be sure to pick up this deal before the watch sells out. Then, when you’re done, go check out these Fitbit deals for something to wear when you aren’t golfing.

