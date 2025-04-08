A Garmin smartwatch deal worth buying: Save $250 on a Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

Right now there are a few deals going on around the Garmin Fenix 7 line, but we’ve found one that’s the best to buy today, combining a good price with great features. And that’s on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It has the most features and a price worth looking at twice after the discounts are applied (it’s just $650 from $900 after the $250 discount).

However, we fear there may be some confusion over the word “Sapphire” in the watch’s name — that’s an indicator of a feature and not a color! You’re totally forgiven if you were expecting a somewhat blueish gemstone coloration, but instead we’re seeing a black version and a gray/orange that invokes memories of Valve’s GLaDOS. Tap the appropriate button below to see the color you want or read on to see why this is one of the best smartwatch deals we’re seeing at the moment.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

First of all, let’s talk about the Fenix 7 Pro line in general. This is a sort of adventurer’s smartwatch that comes preloaded with maps for activities like golf and skiing and uses things like “hill score” to measure your VO2 max against hills ran up for an interesting look at your in-world performance. It uses a 260 x 260 pixel resolution display of 1.3 inches.

Next, let’s take a look at the additional terms in this edition of the Garmin smartwatch to really understand it. You surely can predict what “solar” means, extending the battery life from 18 to 22 days in smartwatch mode and from 57 hours to 73 hours in GPS activity mode. That means the smartwatch isn’t completely solar powered, but does get a solid boost. Then, the “sapphire” refers to the lens. This lens material is hard to scratch but still has the capacity to work with solar powering. This sapphire version has more durability than the Corning Gorilla Glass DX used in the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar.

Now that you know everything the watch is capable of, and why it’s better than a standard Garmin Fenix 7, you may want to buy a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar while it is just $650. That’s a discount of $250 off of its regular $900 price. Tap the appropriate button below to get the watch of your choice. Alternatively, go check out our listing of the best smartwatches to see if there’s anything else out there that you’d like.