 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A Garmin smartwatch deal worth buying: Save $250 on a Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

By
On Sale A front view of a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar.
Garmin

Right now there are a few deals going on around the Garmin Fenix 7 line, but we’ve found one that’s the best to buy today, combining a good price with great features. And that’s on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It has the most features and a price worth looking at twice after the discounts are applied (it’s just $650 from $900 after the $250 discount).

However, we fear there may be some confusion over the word “Sapphire” in the watch’s name — that’s an indicator of a feature and not a color! You’re totally forgiven if you were expecting a somewhat blueish gemstone coloration, but instead we’re seeing a black version and a gray/orange that invokes memories of Valve’s GLaDOS. Tap the appropriate button below to see the color you want or read on to see why this is one of the best smartwatch deals we’re seeing at the moment.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

First of all, let’s talk about the Fenix 7 Pro line in general. This is a sort of adventurer’s smartwatch that comes preloaded with maps for activities like golf and skiing and uses things like “hill score” to measure your VO2 max against hills ran up for an interesting look at your in-world performance. It uses a 260 x 260 pixel resolution display of 1.3 inches.

Related

Next, let’s take a look at the additional terms in this edition of the Garmin smartwatch to really understand it. You surely can predict what “solar” means, extending the battery life from 18 to 22 days in smartwatch mode and from 57 hours to 73 hours in GPS activity mode. That means the smartwatch isn’t completely solar powered, but does get a solid boost. Then, the “sapphire” refers to the lens. This lens material is hard to scratch but still has the capacity to work with solar powering. This sapphire version has more durability than the Corning Gorilla Glass DX used in the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar.

Now that you know everything the watch is capable of, and why it’s better than a standard Garmin Fenix 7, you may want to buy a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar while it is just $650. That’s a discount of $250 off of its regular $900 price. Tap the appropriate button below to get the watch of your choice. Alternatively, go check out our listing of the best smartwatches to see if there’s anything else out there that you’d like.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

If you’ve been shopping the latest headphone deals, smartwatch deals, or phone deals, you don’t want to call it a day until you’ve taken a look at the best Google Pixel deals available. The Google Pixel lineup competes with some of the best wireless headphones, best phones, and best smartwatches on the market, and it regularly turns out some pretty good savings. We’ve tracked down all of the best Google Pixel deals below, and they include some of the best Pixel Phone deals we've seen so read onward for all of the details. And if you aren’t sold on the Google Pixel lineup you can also take a look at today’s AirPods deals, iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals going on today.
Google Pixel Buds Pro -- $119 $200 40% off

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, particularly the Google Pixel Buds Pro currently discounted. They offer long battery life, and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more
This Garmin solar-charging smartwatch is $100 off today
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar on a person's wrist.

If you’re a keen outdoors person, you need a watch that can keep up with you. Regular smartwatch deals are unlikely to cut it which is why we’re recommending the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar while it’s on sale at Amazon. Normally costing $450, it’s currently 22% off so it’s down to $350 for a limited time only. The $100 saving is pretty great to see but unlikely to be around for much longer. If it sounds tempting, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
We consider the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar to be the best Garmin watch for hiking. That’s because it never needs charging. A rugged mix of Apple Watch Ultra-style outdoor features and Casio G-Shock toughness, it also has all of Garmin’s awesome health and activity tracking tools.

Read more
The Garmin Fenix 8 is almost out, so the 7X has a huge price cut
The Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch with stats on the screen.

If you want to track your runs and workouts more effectively, and you don’t mind going for potentially older tech, Best Buy has the offer for you. Right now you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch with a $250 discount, so it’s down to $650 from $900. This is likely happening because the Garmin Fenix 8 is rumored to launch later this month, but if you don’t mind being a step behind, you’ll still be delighted with this one. You’ll need to be quick to grab one of the best smartwatch deals as it’s only available for today and tomorrow, ending September 7. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7X
If you’re serious about achieving your running, hiking, or even swimming goals, you need one of the best Garmin watches. While the Garmin Fenix 7X isn’t on that list, it’s still highly respected. In the past, we’ve reviewed the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro and the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus and the response is the same every time -- Garmin Fenix watches are great.

Read more