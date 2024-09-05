The Garmin Fenix 8 is almost out, so the 7X has a huge price cut

If you want to track your runs and workouts more effectively, and you don’t mind going for potentially older tech, Best Buy has the offer for you. Right now you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch with a $250 discount, so it’s down to $650 from $900. This is likely happening because the Garmin Fenix 8 is rumored to launch later this month, but if you don’t mind being a step behind, you’ll still be delighted with this one. You’ll need to be quick to grab one of the best smartwatch deals as it’s only available for today and tomorrow, ending September 7. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7X

If you’re serious about achieving your running, hiking, or even swimming goals, you need one of the best Garmin watches. While the Garmin Fenix 7X isn’t on that list, it’s still highly respected. In the past, we’ve reviewed the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro and the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus and the response is the same every time — Garmin Fenix watches are great.

With the sizeable Garmin Fenix 7X, you get a long-running solar powered Multisport GPS watch. It has an always-on 1.4-inch display which uses the sun’s energy to extend its battery life. There’s even a built-in LED flashlight for helping you see after dark.

It offers 24/7 health and wellbeing monitoring with wrist-based heart rate readings. It also tracks your stress levels and provides enhanced sleep monitoring so you always know how your body is performing.

It also has built-in sensors for the 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter. It also comes with preloaded TopoActive maps with maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. On a simpler level, it also provides all your phone notifications to your wrist and offers music storage and Garmin Pay support.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has been announced in a bid to take on the might of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but we’re confident that the Garmin Fenix 7X will remain a great choice nonetheless. It may lack some finer performance features and quite as good battery life (although there’s still up to 28 days while indoors or 37 days when outside), but the Garmin Fenix 7X will still delight many at a great price.

Normally $900, the Garmin Fenix 7X is $250 off at Best Buy for the next two days, so you can buy one for $650. The deal ends September 7 though. This is an awesome discount on a high-end smartwatch.