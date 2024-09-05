 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Garmin Fenix 8 is almost out, so the 7X has a huge price cut

By
The Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch with stats on the screen.
.

If you want to track your runs and workouts more effectively, and you don’t mind going for potentially older tech, Best Buy has the offer for you. Right now you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch with a $250 discount, so it’s down to $650 from $900. This is likely happening because the Garmin Fenix 8 is rumored to launch later this month, but if you don’t mind being a step behind, you’ll still be delighted with this one. You’ll need to be quick to grab one of the best smartwatch deals as it’s only available for today and tomorrow, ending September 7. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7X

If you’re serious about achieving your running, hiking, or even swimming goals, you need one of the best Garmin watches. While the Garmin Fenix 7X isn’t on that list, it’s still highly respected. In the past, we’ve reviewed the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro and the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus and the response is the same every time — Garmin Fenix watches are great.

With the sizeable Garmin Fenix 7X, you get a long-running solar powered Multisport GPS watch. It has an always-on 1.4-inch display which uses the sun’s energy to extend its battery life. There’s even a built-in LED flashlight for helping you see after dark.

It offers 24/7 health and wellbeing monitoring with wrist-based heart rate readings. It also tracks your stress levels and provides enhanced sleep monitoring so you always know how your body is performing.

It also has built-in sensors for the 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter. It also comes with preloaded TopoActive maps with maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. On a simpler level, it also provides all your phone notifications to your wrist and offers music storage and Garmin Pay support.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has been announced in a bid to take on the might of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but we’re confident that the Garmin Fenix 7X will remain a great choice nonetheless. It may lack some finer performance features and quite as good battery life (although there’s still up to 28 days while indoors or 37 days when outside), but the Garmin Fenix 7X will still delight many at a great price.

Normally $900, the Garmin Fenix 7X is $250 off at Best Buy for the next two days, so you can buy one for $650. The deal ends September 7 though. This is an awesome discount on a high-end smartwatch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $90 price cut — this week only!
Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

We live in an age of wearable technology, and one of the most popular smartwatches on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. We’ve had the opportunity to test this bad boy out ourselves and truly enjoyed the experience. The Galaxy Watch lineup is well known for its performance benchmarks, comfortable fit, and versatile app selection, but it can be challenging to find Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Fortunately, that’s where the Best Buy 4th of July Sale comes in. 

And as a matter of fact, we’ve already locked our sights on a phenomenal 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 promotion. When you purchase the device now through July 7 at Best Buy, you’ll be able to take $90 off the normal price of $300. While Best Buy deals are always on our radar, this is one of the best we’ve seen for a Samsung smartwatch.

Read more
Best Buy cut the price of the Apple Watch 9 by $100
The Apple Watch Series 9's camera app, showing the viewfinder.

There are a lot of great smartwatches options out there, but if you're in the Apple ecosystem already, then it probably makes sense for you to go for one of the Apple Watches, which are some of the best smartwatches on the market. Of course, they do tend to be quite expensive, so if you're looking to save a bit of money, you could grab this deal on the Apple Watch 9 from Best Buy, which discounts the price down to $329 from $429. That's a solid $100 discount, plus you can get up to $235 in trade-in credit, although that's usually only reserved for the latest watches, and you're more likely to get around $100 for trade-in. Either way, you can bring the price down quite significantly.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch 9
There are a lot of great features in the Apple Watch 9, especially if you're a first-time Apple Watch user or if you have an older Apple Watch, like the Series 6 or 7. For example, fitness and health tracking is pretty substantial. It can track anything from blood oxygen levels to skin temperature, and it can even take an electrocardiogram, which is pretty impressive. As such, it's really great for an active lifestyle and is only really beaten out by the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra when it comes to things like hiking, diving, camping, and things of that nature.

Read more
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a $100 price cut for a limited time
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For one of the best Apple Watch deals around, check out Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. The 25% price cut is available on a few different color schemes so you can find the right look for you. It’s one of the better Apple deals around and we’re here to tell you why you need it in your life.

Read more