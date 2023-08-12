Track your workouts: Garmin Forerunner 245 price slashed by $70

If you want to buy a fitness-focused wearable device, it’s highly recommended you look for Garmin smartwatches. One of the brand’s more affordable options is the Garmin Forerunner 245, which is currently even cheaper if you purchase it from Best Buy. Instead of $270, you’ll only have to pay $200 for savings of $70. We’re not sure how long stock will last though, so if you’re already thinking about tracking your workouts with this smartwatch, you should add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout immediately.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245

There are several Garmin watches in our roundup of the best fitness trackers, so if that’s your primary purpose for buying a wearable device, you won’t be disappointed with the running-focused Garmin Forerunner 245. Just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it sacrificed a lot of important features though, as it’s capable of taking data from an extensive list of sport activity modes, and it can evaluate whether you’re training at the right level. The smartwatch also offers advanced wellness features, which include all-day tracking of your stress levels and your sleeping habits.

With the Garmin Coach on the Garmin Forerunner 245, you can receive customized training plans, and with its compatibility with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite signals, you’ll get accurate information on your speed and distance during your running sessions. You should also take advantage of the Body Battery feature, which gauges your energy reserves so you’ll be able to plan your activity and resting times throughout the day. If you ever find yourself in an incident, the Garmin Forerunner 245 can send your real-time location to emergency contacts for your rescue.

The Garmin Forerunner 245, which already provides immense value at its sticker price of $270, is a must-buy wearable device at its discounted price of $200 from Best Buy. You may miss out on the $70 in savings if you hesitate with your purchase though, as stock could get sold out sooner than you think. If you want to get the Garmin Forerunner 245 for cheaper than usual, you should make the purchase as soon as you can. This is one of the more attractive smartwatch deals in the market right now, so there’s no time to waste.

Editors' Recommendations