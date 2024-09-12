Best Buy just slashed $100 off this Garmin Forerunner fitness watch

Did you spot the recent Garmin Forerunner 265 deal at Best Buy and realize you needed something with more features than that? You’re in luck. Best Buy has also reduced the price of the more advanced Garmin Forerunner 965, so you can now buy it for $500 instead of $600. If you’re looking for the near ultimate in Garmin watch, this is the perfect opportunity and one of the better smartwatch deals around. It’s ideal for the more active tech fan. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 965

Garmin is an expert in the best fitness trackers world, offering more powerful features than Fitbits and more comprehensive exercise tracking tools than conventional smartwatches. The Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the more premium examples out there. On the one hand, that means it’s a product that not everyone needs, but that’s where our comparison of Garmin Forerunner 265 vs Forerunner 965 proves instantly useful if that’s what you’re weighing.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 has a sizeable 35.4mm display, and its 47mm bezel is made from titanium so it’s built for a more robust life. It also has a great battery life of up to 23 days depending on the situation, which means it’s good to go for your marathon training. Even with the navigation feature enabled continuously, you can count on about 8.5 hours of battery life.

Acting like a personal trainer on your wrist, the Garmin Forerunner 965 offers adaptive training plans to help you prepare for your big race. It’s tailored to your fitness levels and adjusts as you progress, so it’s pretty accurate at figuring out what you can achieve next. It also has a daily suggested workout feature to keep training interesting, along with training readiness scores.

Even better, if you want to explore the world a bit more, the Garmin Forerunner 965 offers turn-by-turn directions along with detailed maps of streets, trails, and other features, so you won’t get lost. It also has advanced training features like Load Ratio, Chronic Load, and Acute Load, so you can fine-tune each session and workout. Both the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965 launched at the same time, so think of the Forerunner 965 as the more advanced model and the 265 as the budget-friendly one. As the owner of a 265, I definitely wish I could upgrade to the 965 with its extra training features.

In either case, you’re gaining one of the best Garmin watches around, but one that’s best suited for avid runners who want some key guidance. It’s a true game changer for those times when you’re not sure where to begin with improving on previous performance.

Right now, you can buy the Garmin Forerunner 965 for $500 instead of $600 at Best Buy. The perfect investment if your eyes are squarely on any kind of race, the watch even looks great so it’ll suit those days in the office. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.