The Garmin Instinct 2 is over 30% off and Walmart and Amazon have the best price

You don’t have to pay the big prices the Apple Watch Series 10 commands to get a good smartwatch these days. That’s because smartwatch deals are bringing excellent discounts to slightly older models. Take the Garmin Instinct 2 as a good example. The “graphite” black version is available at both Amazon and Walmart for around $185. That’s a savings of $115 off of the usual $300. Now, if you want to buy from Amazon due to an Amazon Prime membership, you’ll have to hurry because (at the time of this writing) there are only 19 in stock. Walmart’s not saying how many they have left, but you can guess this items is selling quickly either way. Tap the appropriate button below to see the watch or keep reading to see what the watch has to offer you.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2

The first thing to know about the Garmin Instinct 2 is that it is built to be lived in. It’s got shock resistance, is able to go as far as 100 meters under the water, has a tough polymer case, and the fairly standard scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass for its cover. But that’s just its body. The Garmin Instinct 2 will also conform to your adventures, with a fully 3D compass that includes an altimeter and GPS, and includes special hunting and fishing modes — like many Garmin smartwatches, the Instinct 2 has a more outdoorsy feel than standard. However, when you’re sleeping, the Garmin Instinct 2 will track your sleep health for you and during the day you’ll get fitness info in a system not unlike that of the best smartwatches. The battery life of the Garmin Instinct 2 allows for your adventures to last for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and 30 hours in GPS mode.

To experience a Garmin Instinct 2 at a great price, tap one of the buttons below. There, you’ll find the watch for right around the $185 mark, which is $115 less than the typical $300. Again, there’s no indicator for when this deal will end, but we can be sure that it will probably end on Amazon sooner as there is already an indication that stock is limited. If you want to take advantage of this popular smartwatch deal, act now.