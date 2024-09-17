 Skip to main content
This Garmin solar-charging smartwatch is $100 off today

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar on a person's wrist.
If you’re a keen outdoors person, you need a watch that can keep up with you. Regular smartwatch deals are unlikely to cut it which is why we’re recommending the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar while it’s on sale at Amazon. Normally costing $450, it’s currently 22% off so it’s down to $350 for a limited time only. The $100 saving is pretty great to see but unlikely to be around for much longer. If it sounds tempting, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar

We consider the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar to be the best Garmin watch for hiking. That’s because it never needs charging. A rugged mix of Apple Watch Ultra-style outdoor features and Casio G-Shock toughness, it also has all of Garmin’s awesome health and activity tracking tools.

Built to U.S military standards, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar has a large solar-charged display along with a durable 50mm polymer case. On a 24/7 basic, it offers great health and wellness tracking so you can keep on top of all your body metrics. That includes wrist-based heart rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, and respiration tracking. From there, you get a deeper understanding of your performance with heart rate variability monitored even while you sleep, so when you wake up, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar can tell you exactly what to expect from yourself.

One of the best smartwatches around, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar has built-in sports apps devoted to running, cycling, swimming, strength training, and much more. For your hiking adventures, there’s multi-band signal reception technology for more accurate positioning while there are built-in sensors for its 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. An integrated torchlight is helpful too if you happen to end up in the dark while there’s an SOS strobe mode command for when the worst happens.

Due to the solar charging, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar extends battery life extensively, providing 50% more energy than the standard Instinct 2 which isn’t solar powered. The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is built to keep up with you no matter what.

Usually costing $450, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is currently down to $350 at Amazon for a limited time. The $100 price cut won’t stick around for long so if you’re keen to save 22%, check it out now before you miss out.

