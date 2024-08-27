 Skip to main content
Garmin just launched two new smartwatches to take on the Apple Watch Ultra

The Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Enduro 3 smartwatches.
Garmin Fenix 8 (left) and Enduro 3 Garmin

The Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatches have just been announced. Garmin releases several smartwatches throughout the year, and these latest ones look like two of the most exciting. Both the Fenix 8 and the Enduro 3 offer robust features that will help them compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Fenix 8 is Garmin’s latest premium multisport GPS smartwatch and is available in multiple sizes with two different display options. The new AMOLED version is available in 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm sizes, while the always-on MIP display version is available in 47mm and 51mm.

The battery life ranges from up to 10 days for the 43mm version to an incredible 48 days for the 51mm MIP size. The watches have a new sensor guard to prevent leaks and a 40-meter dive rating, making them suitable for scuba and free dive activities.

Garmin Fenix 8
Garmin Fenix 8 Garmin

With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can make and take phone calls using the Garmin Messenger app when paired with a compatible phone. The watch also features off-grid voice command functionality.

Software upgrades include improved performance features, with targeted four- to six-week strength training workouts for skiing, surfing, and trail running activities. A new map interface with customized map layers for enhanced navigation has also been added.

The Fenix 8 boasts a robust design and an integrated LED flashlight. It is priced from $999 and comes with various bands and finishes.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is a lightweight, high-performance GPS smartwatch with best-in-class solar battery life. It has a 51mm titanium bezel with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display and can last up to 320 hours in GPS mode and up to 90 days in smartwatch mode. It has a comfortable UltraFit nylon band, making it well-suited for rugged sports and all-weather wear.

Garmin Enduro 3.
Garmin Enduro 3 Garmin

The Enduro 3 features a built-in LED flashlight that can be controlled from the watch display. It also offers trail-specific features, dynamic round-trip routing with enhanced navigation, and advanced strength training plans to help you better reach your goals.

The Euduro 3 retails for $899. It’s only available in black at launch.

The Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 seem like promising new smartwatches for exercise and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as everyday users. As much as we like Apple and Samsung’s “ultra” smartwatches, it’s nice to see more competition in the space.

You can purchase the Fenix 8 and the Enduro 3 now through the Garmin website.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
