The Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch is over $100 off at Amazon today

Health and fitness enthusiasts will love this deal taking place today at Amazon. The Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch is seeing a discount of more than $100, which brings its price down to just $98. It isn’t often you’ll find something that offers a lot of what you’ll find in the best smartwatches, so you’ll need to act quickly to scoop the Venu Sq at this price, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last. Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should by the Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch

While the Apple Watch Ultra is probably the gold standard when it comes to fitness tracking smartwatches, there are a lot of much more affordable options that still offer capability and style. Among them is the Garmin Venu Sq, which crosses over well between a fitness tracker and stylish fashion accessory. It features a wide range of health monitoring features, which include things like energy level monitoring, respiration and stress tracking, and sleep tracking. It features the same tracking and analytics capabilities you’ll find in much higher end Garmin watches, including what you’ll find in some of the best Garmin watches.

The Garmin Venu Sq is a also great accessory to pair with other devices. There are several different faces and design layouts to choose from, and it’s able to receive notifications from Android devices. It’s even able to handle Garmin Pay contactless payments, and comes with preloaded workouts for any fitness enthusiasts looking to make the most of their smartwatch. Battery life is top notch with the Garmin Venu Sq. This makes it great for use on runs, hikes, and other outdoor excursions. Its classy, luxurious design looks great when you’re on the town, and its fitness and health tracking capabilities make it a must-have when you’re ready to sweat.

The Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch regularly costs $200, but with this deal at Amazon you can slap it on your wrist for just $98. This makes for a savings of more than $100 and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

