 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Garmin vívoactive 5 smartwatch is still at its Prime Day price

By
Running a Health Snapshot on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Mark Jansen / Digital Trends

Having the ability to track your health and wellness on a day to day basis can be quite the invigorating and inspiring experience. Keeping tabs on steps, heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep, and other fitness-oriented criteria can help you make informed decisions about medical care. It’s also a great way to know you’re keeping up with the goals you’ve set for yourself.

One of the best ways to stay on top of all these metrics is with a wearable. Made by numerous companies, many traditional smartwatches (and we have an entire list of smartwatch deals to peruse) can double as fitness trackers, but it’s the dedicated health-monitoring devices that usually deliver the best results. You’ve probably heard of brands like Garmin and Fitbit. Well, today we’ll be focusing on the former.

Right now, you can get the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch for only $267. At full price, this wearable goes for $300. This offer is an Amazon exclusive, so you’ll need to purchase the Garmin watch online.

 

Why you should buy the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch

Not all GPS wearables are created equal, and the vívoactive 5 stands taller than a lot of its competition. Available in Black, White, Navy, and Orchid, this Garmin watch is equipped with an AMOLED display, which means you can expect solid illumination and excellent colors. Garmin claims you’ll be able to get 11 days of battery life when the device is fully charged. As human beings, we have enough tech products to worry about, so it’s nice to know the vívoactive 5 has enough charge to keep up!

One of our favorite features of the vívoactive 5 is its numerous fitness-tracking capabilities. We bet you’ll even be inspired to try some new exercises, and fortunately the vívoactive has over 30 indoor regiments to choose from, including cycling, golf, and running. The Garmin also tracks nap length and has a built-in wheelchair mode that swaps steps for pushes.

It’s hard to say how long this Amazon sale is going to last, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a new fitness tracker, now is the time to act! Save over $30 when you purchase the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch from Amazon. We recommend taking a look at some of the best Garmin watch Prime Day deals and Fitbit deals we dug up this week!

 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
It’s not too late to get 50% off a Roomba at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7 plus 7550 robot vacuum in charging dock by entryway.

The robot vacuum deals of Prime Day were amazing, but if you missed them, the good news is that there's at least one offer that you can still shop right now -- the iRobot Roomba j7+ for only $400, following a $400 discount from Amazon on its original price of $800. You don't want to miss this chance to get this robot vacuum for half-price. Once it's gone, Black Friday will likely be your next opportunity. If you're interested, you should add the cleaning device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
If you want a robot vacuum that will make life much easier for you by taking charge of keeping your floors clean, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+. It features the brand's three-stage cleaning system that will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and once it's done, it will return to its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal station that can hold waste for up to 60 days before you need to empty it yourself.

Read more
Dell saved its best gaming laptop deal for after Prime Day
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.

Prime Day deals have already ended, but Dell keeps rolling out gaming laptop deals that catch our attention. Here's an offer that's going to be hard to refuse -- the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for only $1,000, following a $500 discount on the device's original price of $1,500. We're not sure how much time is left before you miss the chance to take advantage of this bargain though, so we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a fantastic choice for gamers who are sticking to a tight budget, because it will let you play the best PC games without breaking the bank. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the device is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the preferred minimum amount according to our gaming laptop buying guide. The Dell G16 also ships with a 1TB SSD, which is a lot of storage space for your video games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you unbox the gaming laptop.

Read more
Best Shark Prime Day deals: vacuums, air purifiers and more
The Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum cleaning two types of floors.

Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking even with the end of Prime Day, and up there with the remaining Roomba Prime Day deals is Shark. Shark is also still turning out some of the better Prime Day robot vacuum deals in general. But Shark isn't stopping there, as it has several other pieces of tech in its model lineup. Among them are Shark hair dryers, Shark air purifiers, and Shark upright vacuums. So whatever you may be looking for in regard to savings for your smart home, we've tracked down the best Shark Prime Day deals still available. You'll find all of them below, and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see something you like. These remaining deals include some of the best Prime Day air purifier deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, so inventory could run out and there's no telling how long the deals will last.
Best Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals

If you're missing this important tool in your dresser, you wouldn't want to miss the low prices from Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals. You should always have one in hand for instances when you absolutely need to dry your wet hair, or when you want dry hair as part of your preparations for going to work or heading out at night. These discounts won't last long though, so you better hurry in choosing the bargain that you'll go with.

Read more