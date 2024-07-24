The Garmin vívoactive 5 smartwatch is still at its Prime Day price

Having the ability to track your health and wellness on a day to day basis can be quite the invigorating and inspiring experience. Keeping tabs on steps, heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep, and other fitness-oriented criteria can help you make informed decisions about medical care. It’s also a great way to know you’re keeping up with the goals you’ve set for yourself.

One of the best ways to stay on top of all these metrics is with a wearable. Made by numerous companies, many traditional smartwatches (and we have an entire list of smartwatch deals to peruse) can double as fitness trackers, but it’s the dedicated health-monitoring devices that usually deliver the best results. You’ve probably heard of brands like Garmin and Fitbit. Well, today we’ll be focusing on the former.

Right now, you can get the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch for only $267. At full price, this wearable goes for $300. This offer is an Amazon exclusive, so you’ll need to purchase the Garmin watch online.

Why you should buy the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch

Not all GPS wearables are created equal, and the vívoactive 5 stands taller than a lot of its competition. Available in Black, White, Navy, and Orchid, this Garmin watch is equipped with an AMOLED display, which means you can expect solid illumination and excellent colors. Garmin claims you’ll be able to get 11 days of battery life when the device is fully charged. As human beings, we have enough tech products to worry about, so it’s nice to know the vívoactive 5 has enough charge to keep up!

One of our favorite features of the vívoactive 5 is its numerous fitness-tracking capabilities. We bet you’ll even be inspired to try some new exercises, and fortunately the vívoactive has over 30 indoor regiments to choose from, including cycling, golf, and running. The Garmin also tracks nap length and has a built-in wheelchair mode that swaps steps for pushes.

It’s hard to say how long this Amazon sale is going to last, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a new fitness tracker, now is the time to act! Save over $30 when you purchase the Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness GPS Smartwatch from Amazon. We recommend taking a look at some of the best Garmin watch Prime Day deals and Fitbit deals we dug up this week!