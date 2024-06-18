These smart glasses are adding AI search right to your face

Solos, the company behind the AirGo 3 smart glasses, continues to add new functionality to the cutting-edge wearable. The latest update is a live search feature where you can ask the AI-powered smart glasses a series of questions following a tap of the frame to wake the system up. Because it understands context, you can phrase your questions naturally.

The Solos smart glasses come in several different styles and are audio smart glasses, unlike Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which incorporate a camera. What makes them stand out in comparison is that the “smart” technology is built into the arms, allowing you to change the face and lenses at will. This allows you to use the AirGo3 glasses for everyday, sport, or casual wear without losing functionality.

The Live search update uses Solos’s own SolosChat software and AI services like ChatGPT. Solos suggests use cases, including searching for prices and information on products when out shopping or as a tour guide in a new location. The smart glasses will follow the conversation without you having to repeat or specifically phrase questions to get an answer.

Kenneth Fan, co-founder at Solos, said:

“By adding live search to smart glasses, we’re allowing people to have the power of an AI assistant and teach engine instantly available anytime with just a natural voice interface. Our open and modular technology architecture enable Solos to integrate the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and software services.”

Live Search joins other AI software features, including live translation, text-to-speech support for messages, and access to an AI assistant to help with organization and work. Live Search will be added through an over-the-air software update that will be delivered to the smart glasses starting today. Solos AirGo 3 smart glasses start at $199 and are available in several different styles and colors, with the option to add prescription lenses.

An AI assistant is available for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the U.S. It makes use of the camera to provide more information on your surroundings. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also come in different styles and colors, with or without prescription lenses, and start at $299.

