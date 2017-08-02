You might need to stop using your glittery iPhone case right now

Why it matters to you The risk of injury seems small but if you have one of these cases then follow the maker's instructions for a full refund.

If you drop your smartphone, you’ll be darn keen for its case to do exactly what it’s supposed to do and protect your handset from the impact. Suffering a burn when you go to pick it up will be the last thing you expect.

But this is precisely what’s been happening to a number of unlucky people using an iPhone case made by tech accessories outfit MixBin, which is now recalling hundreds of thousands of them over safety fears.

The case, designed for the iPhone 6, 6S, and 7, has liquid glitter built into the plastic which floats around when you move it. MixBin said on Tuesday that it’s recalling the product following 24 reports globally — including 19 in the U.S. — of skin irritation and burns after some of the liquid leaked out. More than 260,000 of the cases have been bought by iPhone owners around the world.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund,” the U.S. Product Safety Commission (USPSC) said in a statement, noting that the recall was launched voluntarily by the company.

The commission said the cases pose a “risk of skin irritation, blisters or burns if the liquid contained in the phone case leaks and comes into contact with the skin due to breakage or cracking of the case.”

“Permanent scarring”

It said that one consumer had reported “permanent scarring from a chemical burn” while another one reported “chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.”

MixBin said that the affected cases, which come in a range of styles and colors, were bought on Amazon, GetMixBin.com, Henri Bendel stores, and online at henribendel.com. They were also available from Nordstrom Rack stores, Tory Burch stores, and at Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as online at victoriassecret.com.

MixBin said owners of the case will need to send a picture of it to complete the online registration form. But rather than return the case to the company, MixBin said that once a claim is approved, it’ll give the owner instructions on how to safely dispose of it.

You can see images of the affected cases here. For more information on the matter, contact MixBin toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

