  1. Mobile

Google makes big screens better with Android 12L for foldables and tablets

By

Today, Google announced a new version of Android, Android 12L, aimed at building out the Android 12 experience for larger-screened devices (via Google Developers). It is primarily aimed at tablets and foldables, but users of Chromebooks will also benefit from it.

Google has historically struggled with nailing a large-screen Android experience ever since it released and later rolled back the changes it made with Android Honeycomb. While the company has since shipped tablets running Android like the Nexus 10 and Pixel C, the experience of these have been criticized for mostly being a blown-up phone interface, a charge that still holds for tablets running unmodified Android such as the recently released Nokia T20.

Android 12 L for tablets.
Google

Android 12L fixes all that by bringing in many features to take advantage of the larger display. Instead of a large and largely space-wasting notification center, Google will add a new dual-panel notification center on foldables and tablets. This allows users to see and interact with their notifications as well as quick settings all at a single glance. There’s a new taskbar, reminiscent of the dock or shelf you’ll find on conventional laptops, as well as iPad OS that’ll allow for fast app switching. Split-screen will see an improvement, with Google planning to also add advanced drag-and-drop functionality. It’s not as monumental an overhaul as Android 12 was, but it’ll make using Android on larger screens a better experience and provide a solid foundation for tablet makers to work with.

Android 12L goes into testing today for developers on select devices like the Lenovo P12 Pro tablet. A more widespread beta will be made available for Google Pixel phones. While Google doesn’t have any hardware of its own that could benefit from Android 12L, reports of a Pixel Fold or two have been swarming around the web, with noted leaker Evan Blass pinning the Fold at a launch prior to the end of the year. If Google was going to show off Android 12L on any device, it would be the perfect candidate.

Editors' Recommendations

Shin Megami Tensei 5’s exploration is the RPG’s secret weapon

shin megami tensei 5 preview exploration smt overworld

Best desktop monitor deals for October 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for October 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Next-gen Onewheels are here, and one of them can do 32 miles on a single charge

onewheel GT with rider

Fortnite season 8, week 7 challenge guide: The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen from Fortnite.

Amazon-built Fire TV Omni and 4-Series 4K TVs now available, starting at $370

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.

Sony’s October State of Play: How to watch and what to expect

a giant fiery monster attacks in Final Fantasy 16's debut trailer.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2021

Wyze Bulb White changes color temperature at all times to match the sun

Wyze Bulb White

Pokémon Go developer’s next Nintendo AR game is Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin grow flowers as they walk in a park.

Why the Apple M1 Max is Intel’s true competitor for Alder Lake and beyond

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake undercuts AMD on price, claims supremacy in gaming

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.

Why Alder Lake is more overclocking-ready than any previous Intel chip

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.