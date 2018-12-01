Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Call Screen transcripts start rolling out to Pixel smartphones

Aaron Mamiit
By

Google’s Call Screen remains one of the most impressive additions to the Pixel 3, and it is set to become even better with the rollout of a new feature.

Call Screen, which was built into the Pixel 3 phone app and eventually also released for the Pixel 2 and Pixel, utilizes Google Assistant to answer calls for users. It can be activated by tapping on the “screen call” option that appears whenever someone is calling.

Upon activating Call Screen, Google Assistant will ask the caller for the purpose of the attempt to contact the Pixel owner. Users will then be able to see live transcriptions of what the caller says. The quality of the transcription may vary from call to call, but it will give users a good idea if the incoming call should be answered or not.

To make the feature better, Google has started rolling out a new transcripts feature for Call Screen. The Call Screen transcripts disappear after the call ends, but with the new feature, users will be able to save them for to use however they wish.

To access the saved Call Screen transcripts, users will need to go to the Recents tab of the phone app, select the call that they want to look at, then choose Call Details. Users should then see a See Transcript option.

In addition to showing the conversation between Google Assistant and the caller, the feature also allows users to submit simple feedback of a thumbs up or a thumbs down regarding the quality of the transcription.

Call Screen transcripts is not a surprising addition, as the original support documentation for the feature contained references to it. It was previously mentioned that Call Screen transcripts will arrive before the year ends, but it looks like Pixel owners are starting to gain access to the feature.

It remains unclear how widely Call Screen transcripts is being rolled out, but Pixel owners may check by using the “screen call” option for an incoming call, then going through the process of retrieving the transcripts.

The purpose of Call Screen is to stop users from wasting time picking up calls from unknown numbers. The saved transcripts will make it easier for users to look back and remember if they made the right choice in answering a call.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (December 2018)
Google Pixel Slate
Product Review

Apple and Microsoft wish they could make a 2-in-1 as good as the Pixel Slate

The Pixel Slate is Google’s answer to the iPad Pro and Surface Pro 6. With Chrome OS and Android at its disposal, the Pixel Slate is a device that has the potential to be the most convincing 2-in-1 device ever made.
Posted By Luke Larsen
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for December 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Deals

REI slashed the price of the Garmin Fenix 5, but the sale ends today

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. From now until the end of the day on December 1, you can save $150 on a brand new model.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper