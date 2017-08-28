For more security, Google wants to make sure you own ‘Certified Android devices’

Why it matters to you This is Google's latest attempt to ensure that your device is never plagued by spyware.

On Monday, Google took to its Indian blog to introduce an additional way for users to make sure their Android devices are safe and secure. The company is now branding its tablets and smartphones as “Certified Android devices” with the Google Play Protect logo included on the packaging.

With an open-source platform, it can be tough to keep up with the pace of more than 2 billion active devices around the world. In order to make sure users have a secure and stable experience via their Android devices, Google now provides certification — similar to seal of approval.

By working with manufacturers across the globe, the company runs hundreds of compatibility tests to check that the devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model. The same tests also verify the Google apps already pre-installed — such as YouTube, Maps, Gmail, Chrome, and Google Search — are authentic and apps from the Play Store work smoothly.

These same certified devices also come with Google Play Protect already included. The security platform — which has already been available to Android users — provides protection against malware, privacy hacks, and more. Other features include automatic virus scanning along with Find My Device in order to keep it safe from any type of occurrence.

Within the last few months, Google discovered Android spyware on two separate occasions — one known as Lipizzan and the other named Chrysaor. Once installed, it would allow hackers to spy on personal information such as text messages, emails, voice calls, and even keys you typed on your device.

No apps with Chrysaor were discovered on the Play Store, but Lipizzan had a different outcome. Google found the spyware was distributed through the Play Store within “backup” apps that seemed harmless. Once installed, Lipizzan would then begin to send data from the device to a command and control center.

Since then, Google Play Protect has removed the spyware from any infected devices and blocked its installation on new ones. But the company still urges users to make sure to opt in for the extra security. Certifying these devices will help to make sure all of your information is automatically protected the minute you purchase your Android.

When shopping for an Android tablet or smartphone, you will be able to see whether it is certified or not by simply looking for the Google Play Protect logo on the box. You can also check the list of Android’s partners who ship certified phones and tablets.