Google finally fixed the one thing I hated about the Pixel Watch

Google has done the right thing with the Pixel Watch 3, as, for the first time in the smartwatch’s short history, it comes in two different case sizes. Until now, the Pixel Watch has been available in a single size, which bordered on the microscopic and seemingly had more bezel than screen. Now, those with arms wider than a pipe cleaner can confidently buy a Pixel Watch without fear, and giving us more choice is a serious win for Google and the new Pixel Watch.

A big deal

The Pixel Watch’s minimalist, simple design has never appealed much to me personally. I prefer my watches to make a statement or at least include stylistic elements that make me smile when I look down at my wrist. The Pixel Watch’s smooth, circular case is just too plain, and the bezel around the screen only emphasizes the smartwatch’s tiny pill-like proportions. Once it was on my wrist, it just looked too small, like I’d mistakenly chosen the wrong size but couldn’t be bothered to change it.

The thing was, I couldn’t change it even if I wanted to, as Google made just one size. Although the 41mm case size sounds like a good middle-of-the-road option to suit most people, this measurement encompassed the entire watch because it does not have any lugs, and the custom strap is integrated into the case. Obviously used to fit the strap to the case in normal circumstances, lugs also add to the size and shape of a watch, and without them, it shrinks considerably unless concessions are made in the design. The Bulova Chronograph C is a great example of a lugless watch that does not appear too small and makes the most of its uncomplicated case shape.

I always felt the Pixel Watch wasn’t made for watch or smartwatch people. With its basic looks and single size, it was more like a fitness band. The lack of style and design identity also showed what an amazing job Apple has done with the Apple Watch. It’s also quite basic in its overall look, and lugless too, but through careful attention to design and materials (plus a collection of fantastic watch faces), it’s now an icon that fits in with all outfits and in all environments. The dinky, dull Pixel Watch could only dream of such accolades.

Two sizes, at last

Now, I’m not about to claim that adding a second size to the Pixel Watch range and shrinking the bezels a bit will be the Pixel Watch’s big break into the mainstream, but it is a huge step forward in making it more appealing to more people. The 41mm model is now joined by a 45mm model, and the bezels take up less space on the front for a bigger viewing space. This gives more room for watch face design, which helps make it look more watch-like and will generally improve its style.

The increase in size has been joined by an increase in screen brightness, too, which is very welcome. Peak brightness is now at 2,000 nits, twice as much as the Pixel Watch 2, but Google is also promising more energy efficiency due to a dynamic refresh rate capable of dropping it down to 1Hz for light duties. Additionally, its dual-chip architecture takes care of less power-intensive tasks to save battery, too. Along with the second case size, these are crucial upgrades that will make the Pixel Watch 3 more usable by more people.

While I’m very pleased there’s a choice of Pixel Watch sizes now, Google is not leading the way here and is simply playing catch up. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 comes in two case sizes and so does the Apple Watch, plus both companies offer a massive version — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — for those who want to make a bigger statement. Mobvoi is still an outlier but goes in the other direction by only offering one size — large — of the TicWatch Pro 5.

One downside removed

When I reviewed the Pixel Watch, I couldn’t recommend it for a variety of reasons, one of which was it only being available in a single case size. Google made big improvements with the Pixel Watch 2, and it became a recommended purchase — but with the caveat that you had to be aware it was quite small, and if you didn’t like the size, it was tough luck.

Now, it’s not tough luck because you can choose either the 41mm or the 45mm case size. More choice equals more people will consider it, and potentially more sales. I don’t think the 45mm case size will be gigantic either due to the case’s lack of lugs, and it will just look fairly normal on most wrists. I’m all for having two smartwatch case sizes, but when one is massive and the other normal, it still presents a problem. Google should have neatly avoided this with the Pixel Watch 3’s two sizes.

While I don’t know if I will review the Pixel Watch 3 yet, I do know that regardless of whether I do, we won’t need to list “only comes in one size” as a downside any longer, and that makes me very happy indeed. The Pixel Watch 3 41mm starts at $349, while the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 starts at $399, with preorders live now.