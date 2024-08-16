 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google finally fixed the one thing I hated about the Pixel Watch

By
The apps page on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google has done the right thing with the Pixel Watch 3, as, for the first time in the smartwatch’s short history, it comes in two different case sizes. Until now, the Pixel Watch has been available in a single size, which bordered on the microscopic and seemingly had more bezel than screen. Now, those with arms wider than a pipe cleaner can confidently buy a Pixel Watch without fear, and giving us more choice is a serious win for Google and the new Pixel Watch.

A big deal

A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch.
Google Pixel Watch Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch’s minimalist, simple design has never appealed much to me personally. I prefer my watches to make a statement or at least include stylistic elements that make me smile when I look down at my wrist. The Pixel Watch’s smooth, circular case is just too plain, and the bezel around the screen only emphasizes the smartwatch’s tiny pill-like proportions. Once it was on my wrist, it just looked too small, like I’d mistakenly chosen the wrong size but couldn’t be bothered to change it.

Recommended Videos

The thing was, I couldn’t change it even if I wanted to, as Google made just one size. Although the 41mm case size sounds like a good middle-of-the-road option to suit most people, this measurement encompassed the entire watch because it does not have any lugs, and the custom strap is integrated into the case. Obviously used to fit the strap to the case in normal circumstances, lugs also add to the size and shape of a watch, and without them, it shrinks considerably unless concessions are made in the design. The Bulova Chronograph C is a great example of a lugless watch that does not appear too small and makes the most of its uncomplicated case shape.

A person wearing the Bulova Chronograph C watch.
Bulova Chronograph C “Stars and Stripes” edition Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I always felt the Pixel Watch wasn’t made for watch or smartwatch people. With its basic looks and single size, it was more like a fitness band. The lack of style and design identity also showed what an amazing job Apple has done with the Apple Watch. It’s also quite basic in its overall look, and lugless too, but through careful attention to design and materials (plus a collection of fantastic watch faces), it’s now an icon that fits in with all outfits and in all environments. The dinky, dull Pixel Watch could only dream of such accolades.

Two sizes, at last

The 45mm and 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Now, I’m not about to claim that adding a second size to the Pixel Watch range and shrinking the bezels a bit will be the Pixel Watch’s big break into the mainstream, but it is a huge step forward in making it more appealing to more people. The 41mm model is now joined by a 45mm model, and the bezels take up less space on the front for a bigger viewing space. This gives more room for watch face design, which helps make it look more watch-like and will generally improve its style.

The increase in size has been joined by an increase in screen brightness, too, which is very welcome. Peak brightness is now at 2,000 nits, twice as much as the Pixel Watch 2, but Google is also promising more energy efficiency due to a dynamic refresh rate capable of dropping it down to 1Hz for light duties. Additionally, its dual-chip architecture takes care of less power-intensive tasks to save battery, too. Along with the second case size, these are crucial upgrades that will make the Pixel Watch 3 more usable by more people.

Someone wearing the 41mm and 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3.
41mm Pixel Watch 3 (left) and the 45mm size Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While I’m very pleased there’s a choice of Pixel Watch sizes now, Google is not leading the way here and is simply playing catch up. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 comes in two case sizes and so does the Apple Watch, plus both companies offer a massive version — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — for those who want to make a bigger statement. Mobvoi is still an outlier but goes in the other direction by only offering one size — large — of the TicWatch Pro 5.

One downside removed

The Google Pixel Watch 3 lying on top of a plant.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

When I reviewed the Pixel Watch, I couldn’t recommend it for a variety of reasons, one of which was it only being available in a single case size. Google made big improvements with the Pixel Watch 2, and it became a recommended purchase — but with the caveat that you had to be aware it was quite small, and if you didn’t like the size, it was tough luck.

Now, it’s not tough luck because you can choose either the 41mm or the 45mm case size. More choice equals more people will consider it, and potentially more sales. I don’t think the 45mm case size will be gigantic either due to the case’s lack of lugs, and it will just look fairly normal on most wrists. I’m all for having two smartwatch case sizes, but when one is massive and the other normal, it still presents a problem. Google should have neatly avoided this with the Pixel Watch 3’s two sizes.

While I don’t know if I will review the Pixel Watch 3 yet, I do know that regardless of whether I do, we won’t need to list “only comes in one size” as a downside any longer, and that makes me very happy indeed. The Pixel Watch 3 41mm starts at $349, while the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 starts at $399, with preorders live now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I used the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here’s why it may be 2024’s best foldable
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with its inner display open and turned on.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might just be the biggest generational improvement I’ve seen on any foldable device. While Samsung is an old hand in the foldable market, a lot of its tweaks are fairly incremental, with minor improvements to the hinge, some spec bumps, and a few other bells and whistles.

The jump between the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the first Pixel Fold is much more dramatic. Google completely revamped the design, added some cool new Gemini features, and made serious improvements to the specs. The result is a foldable phone that may very well beat out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in usability and more than matches it in terms of specs. Here's a first look.
Google's hardware is outstanding

Read more
Gemini has killed Google Assistant to become the AI future of Android
Gemini running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Artificial intelligence is spreading its ample wings throughout the Android operating system, right down to Google's decision to rebuild the assistant experience entirely to integrate it inside Android. It means Google Assistant has gone the way of the dinosaur, relegated to the history books as it’s replaced by the next big thing: Google Gemini. What better way to introduce the changes than letting Gemini tell you itself.

“Gemini, Google AI's latest innovation, is set to redefine the Android user experience. By deeply integrating Gemini into Android's core, users can now interact with the AI more naturally, getting assistance with tasks and information retrieval directly within apps. Gemini can even generate images and summarize calls or organize screenshots, all while prioritizing user privacy with on-device processing capabilities.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Watch 3
Someone wearing the 41mm and 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3.

Google has had a rocky start with smartwatches so far. The first Pixel Watch, while interesting, left much to be desired. The Pixel Watch 2 was a much better showing, though it wasn't perfect. Now, hoping to crack the smartwatch code once and for all, Google has announced the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 finally comes in two body sizes, including a 41mm and a 45mm frame. This is great news for anyone who found the previous Pixel Watches too small for their wrists and helps to fix a common bugbear with the range.

Read more