 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s Find My Device app is copying a helpful iPhone feature

By
Someone using Find My with an iPhone 15.
Apple

Google’s Find My Device network is still a work in progress, with features being added slowly. According to 9to5Google, an important feature that could arrive soon has proven crucial to its chief competitor, Apple, with the Find My app on the iPhone.

In the latest version of the Find My Device app for Android, v3.1.148, Google has set what’s being called a “foundation” for a compass feature — just like Apple’s Precision Finding tool.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, 9to5Google uncovered that “Strings show that the app will direct you to find a device using messages such as ‘Turn left,’ ‘Turn right,’ and ‘The device is behind you.’” It also believes the language “leave(s) the door open to this being an upgrade to existing functionality for finding trackers.”

Apple introduced something similar last year with its Precision Finding feature. If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 and are using Find My to locate an item that also has UWB, you get precise directions to your lost item (you can see it in the photo above). It’s extremely handy, and the prospect of something similar coming to Android is pretty exciting.

screenshots showing Google's Find My Device app on a Samsung device.
Google Find My Device Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

UWB trackers, or Ultra-Wideband trackers, utilize UWB technology for precise location tracking. They send and receive short pulses of radio waves over a wide frequency spectrum, allowing for highly accurate distance measurements and positioning. UWB technology is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It can provide real-time location updates and is noted for its low battery consumption.

In 2023, Google launched its Find My Device service, which enables users to remotely locate, secure, and manage their lost or misplaced Android devices. However, the service has faced criticism for providing inaccurate or outdated location information, limited offline tracking capabilities, and security concerns. Some users also need help verifying their identity when accessing Find My Device, particularly in emergencies.

One of the first third-party products to support Google’s Find My network is the Chipolo One Spot. It arrived earlier this year, and I think it’s a step in the right direction for both Chipolo and Google.

There’s no official word on when Google will release its more precise tracking feature, but we’ll keep our eye out for an announcement (hopefully) soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
How one phone app uses your voice to detect high blood pressure
The Voice Memos app running on an iPhone 14 Pro.

The wearable segment is at a standstill right now because companies have apparently run out of sensor innovation. Microfluidics and stretchable electronics have recently emerged as hotbeds for cutting-edge wearable research, but those promising papers have yet to see commercial success.

Klick Labs, on the other hand, is looking at voice recordings as the next goldmine for biomarkers. Imagine using voice recordings from a smartphone as a monitoring tool for Type 2 diabetes or voice clips to assess glucose levels. It sounds rather factastical, but that’s what the team has been working on, and with encouraging results.

Read more
Does the Apple iPhone 16 have a headphone jack?
iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.

The new Apple iPhone 16 range features four new models with a lot to offer. Not only do the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all have new and powerful processors, but Apple has slimmed down the display bezels, made a few small design tweaks, and added AI smarts for all four phones. But the phones have suffered some criticism too, including for having 60Hz screens on the two cheaper models.

A faster processor is nothing out of the ordinary for a generation-over-generation update, and the same goes for the return of a physical shutter button. But does the iPhone 16 range continue a tradition of a  hardware choice that gained steam in 2021? Does the new iPhone 16 range have a headphone jack?
The iPhone 16 misses out on the headphone jack
Unless you’ve been holding on to a really old Apple smartphone, you already know the headphone jack situation. The latest phones from Apple don’t make any changes in that regard. So, yeah, you'll pay at least $799 for the new iPhone and still won’t get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read more
Is the Apple iPhone 16 waterproof?
The white titanium iPhone 16 Pro showing the back glass and display.

There's a lot of exciting news in the iPhone world, especially with the announcement and upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. The Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all feature incredible new features, Apple Intelligence, and so much more, with years of support promised to the user base.

On the other hand, no matter how powerful a device is, it needs to physically last long enough to be useful. If your phone gives up the ghost the first time you make a phone call on a rainy day, it isn't much good. So then, is the iPhone 16 and all its variants waterproof?
Is the iPhone 16 waterproof?

Read more