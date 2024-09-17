Google’s Find My Device app is copying a helpful iPhone feature

Google’s Find My Device network is still a work in progress, with features being added slowly. According to 9to5Google, an important feature that could arrive soon has proven crucial to its chief competitor, Apple, with the Find My app on the iPhone.

In the latest version of the Find My Device app for Android, v3.1.148, Google has set what’s being called a “foundation” for a compass feature — just like Apple’s Precision Finding tool.

Additionally, 9to5Google uncovered that “Strings show that the app will direct you to find a device using messages such as ‘Turn left,’ ‘Turn right,’ and ‘The device is behind you.’” It also believes the language “leave(s) the door open to this being an upgrade to existing functionality for finding trackers.”

Apple introduced something similar last year with its Precision Finding feature. If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 and are using Find My to locate an item that also has UWB, you get precise directions to your lost item (you can see it in the photo above). It’s extremely handy, and the prospect of something similar coming to Android is pretty exciting.

UWB trackers, or Ultra-Wideband trackers, utilize UWB technology for precise location tracking. They send and receive short pulses of radio waves over a wide frequency spectrum, allowing for highly accurate distance measurements and positioning. UWB technology is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It can provide real-time location updates and is noted for its low battery consumption.

In 2023, Google launched its Find My Device service, which enables users to remotely locate, secure, and manage their lost or misplaced Android devices. However, the service has faced criticism for providing inaccurate or outdated location information, limited offline tracking capabilities, and security concerns. Some users also need help verifying their identity when accessing Find My Device, particularly in emergencies.

One of the first third-party products to support Google’s Find My network is the Chipolo One Spot. It arrived earlier this year, and I think it’s a step in the right direction for both Chipolo and Google.

There’s no official word on when Google will release its more precise tracking feature, but we’ll keep our eye out for an announcement (hopefully) soon.