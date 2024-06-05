More people can use and enjoy the Google Gemini AI app on their smartphone from now, as the company has expanded the list of regions where the Android version of the app is available through the Google Play Store. Specifically, it has launched the Android app in the U.K. and Europe, opening the service up far beyond its start in the U.S., where it was released in February.

What’s more, Google says Gemini will soon be available to iPhone owners, as the AI chatbot will appear on iOS in the next few weeks. It won’t be a standalone app though, and instead Gemini will work through the official Google app that can be downloaded now through the Apple App Store.

A quote attributed to Google’s Group Product Manager for Gemini gives a hint of what can be done with Gemini on your phone:

“With the Gemini app you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help: you can take a picture of your flat tyre and ask for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that thank you note. It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant — one that is conversational, multimodal and helpful.”

Is your phone on the list?

Before you go rushing off to download Google’s Gemini app, prepare yourself for disappointment too, as it’s currently not compatible with every Android phone. Attempting to download the Gemini app in the U.K. at the time of writing, it operates on phones including the Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel 7 series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. However it currently does not install on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Motorola Razr (2023), or the Google Pixel Tablet.

This list may be updated in the future, and may also vary depending on region, but if you can’t see the app listed in the Google Play Store on your phone, check the store through Chrome to see if your phone is supported at this time for confirmation. If you can download the Google Gemini app on your phone, you will see a prompt to switch from Google Assistant to Google Gemini, as the two do not work concurrently.

If you’re new to Google Gemini, we have an simple to understand and very helpful guide to getting started with the AI chatbot here.

