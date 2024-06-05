 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s Gemini AI app gets a wider release. Is your phone on the list?

By
Google Gemini app on Android.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

More people can use and enjoy the Google Gemini AI app on their smartphone from now, as the company has expanded the list of regions where the Android version of the app is available through the Google Play Store. Specifically, it has launched the Android app in the U.K. and Europe, opening the service up far beyond its start in the U.S., where it was released in February.

What’s more, Google says Gemini will soon be available to iPhone owners, as the AI chatbot will appear on iOS in the next few weeks. It won’t be a standalone app though, and instead Gemini will work through the official Google app that can be downloaded now through the Apple App Store.

Recommended Videos

A quote attributed to Google’s Group Product Manager for Gemini gives a hint of what can be done with Gemini on your phone:

Related

“With the Gemini app you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help: you can take a picture of your flat tyre and ask for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that thank you note. It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant — one that is conversational, multimodal and helpful.”

Is your phone on the list?

Before you go rushing off to download Google’s Gemini app, prepare yourself for disappointment too, as it’s currently not compatible with every Android phone. Attempting to download the Gemini app in the U.K. at the time of writing, it operates on phones including the Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel 7 series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. However it currently does not install on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Motorola Razr (2023), or the Google Pixel Tablet.

This list may be updated in the future, and may also vary depending on region, but if you can’t see the app listed in the Google Play Store on your phone, check the store through Chrome to see if your phone is supported at this time for confirmation. If you can download the Google Gemini app on your phone, you will see a prompt to switch from Google Assistant to Google Gemini, as the two do not work concurrently.

If you’re new to Google Gemini, we have an simple to understand and very helpful guide to getting started with the AI chatbot here.

Editors' Recommendations

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Apple’s AI plans for the iPhone just leaked. Here’s everything we know
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is the only major name in the world of Big Tech that hasn’t made its ambitious AI plans public yet. But that will change in a few weeks, with a focus on reimagining the iPhone experience. Bloomberg, citing internal sources, has detailed how Apple plans to integrate generative AI experiences with iOS 18, the next major build of its iPhone operating system.

The company plans to push new AI-powered capabilities not just in such in-house apps as Safari and Maps, but also in experiences like the notification system and a supercharged Spotlight search. Notably, Apple will push the bulk of AI processing to the iPhone’s silicon, and only a minor portion of it will be pushed to the cloud.

Read more
Arc Search, one of the best iPhone apps right now, just got even better
Arc Search's Call Arc feature.

One of our favorite iPhone browser apps has just introduced an interesting new feature. Arc Search’s new "Call Arc" tool functions similarly to making a phone call on your iPhone 15 Pro or other iPhone. Instead of speaking to someone on the other end of the line, though, you ask Arc to answer your queries. The outcome is fresh and unique, and it actually works really well.

Before its latest software update, Arc Search already offered a voice search feature. The AI-powered Call Arc is different and designed for people on the go who are looking for quick answers to short questions.

Read more
The Google app on your Android phone is getting a helpful new feature
Google app on Android beta showing Notifications.

The Google app for Android phones is getting a helpful new feature to make search even better. The latest beta has a dedicated "Notifications" feed in its bottom bar. The feature was first introduced on the mobile version of Google for Android earlier this year. The app feature was first noticed by 9to5Google.

The app now includes a Notifications option at the bottom, next to Discover, Search, and Saved items. The Notifications section displays a continuous list of alerts from Google Search, weather conditions, flight information, sports scores, movies and TV shows, and more. The notifications are grouped under “Today” and “Earlier." This feature should prove handy if you miss a notification from the Google app, as it provides a more focused view than Android's system-level history.

Read more