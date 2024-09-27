Google has paused its latest Pixel Watch update. Here’s why

On Thursday, we discussed the issues that some Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2 owners were experiencing while trying to install the Wear OS 5 update on their devices. Google has now temporarily halted the update and stopped its rollout to users.

After installing the Wear OS 5 update, many users of the first two Pixel watches experienced a blank display. Some users reported that the issue resolved itself after they followed a few steps. Google’s decision to pull the update unofficially confirms that the issue with Wear OS 5 is real and likely affecting many Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users.

Recommended Videos

A Google spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issue affecting some Pixel Watch users, and in the meantime, we have paused the Wear OS 5 rollout and are actively working on a resolution.”

Overall, Wear OS 5 is a solid update — assuming it’s installed correctly. It’s based on Android 14 and has several improvements and new features, such as faster and smoother performance, enhanced Watch Faces with different styles, goal progress, and complication types. The update also includes new weather conditions and a heart rate data source.

Additionally, Wear OS 5 provides more detailed running metrics, such as ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio. Wear OS 5 also includes a new grid-based app launcher that visually resembles launchers from other Wear OS manufacturers.

The newly launched Pixel Watch 3 comes with Wear OS 5 preinstalled, and so far, there have been no complaints about the software on that device. Google is expected to soon release an update to Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users. We will keep you informed once the update is available.