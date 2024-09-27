 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google has paused its latest Pixel Watch update. Here’s why

By
The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a stone fireplace.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

On Thursday, we discussed the issues that some Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2 owners were experiencing while trying to install the Wear OS 5 update on their devices. Google has now temporarily halted the update and stopped its rollout to users.

After installing the Wear OS 5 update, many users of the first two Pixel watches experienced a blank display. Some users reported that the issue resolved itself after they followed a few steps. Google’s decision to pull the update unofficially confirms that the issue with Wear OS 5 is real and likely affecting many Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users.

Recommended Videos

A Google spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issue affecting some Pixel Watch users, and in the meantime, we have paused the Wear OS 5 rollout and are actively working on a resolution.”

Related

Overall, Wear OS 5 is a solid update — assuming it’s installed correctly. It’s based on Android 14 and has several improvements and new features, such as faster and smoother performance, enhanced Watch Faces with different styles, goal progress, and complication types. The update also includes new weather conditions and a heart rate data source.

Additionally, Wear OS 5 provides more detailed running metrics, such as ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio. Wear OS 5 also includes a new grid-based app launcher that visually resembles launchers from other Wear OS manufacturers.

The newly launched Pixel Watch 3 comes with Wear OS 5 preinstalled, and so far, there have been no complaints about the software on that device. Google is expected to soon release an update to Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users. We will keep you informed once the update is available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This Pixel Watch 3 feature is now coming to older Fitbits
Readiness Score feature on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

A new, improved version of Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score launched with the Pixel Watch 3, and now, it's coming to older Pixel Watches and Fitbit trackers.

This feature provides a score between 1 and 100 that measures how well-rested you are, whether you're ready for a tough workout, and whether you should give yourself time to rest. Fitbit has offered the functionality for some time, though it got a pretty big overhaul with the Pixel Watch 3 -- and it's no longer locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Read more
There’s a big problem with the Google Pixel Watch 3
The Google Pixel Watch 3 lying on top of a plant.

A smartwatch that costs a minimum of $349 should last at least a couple of generations. It should not die out of nowhere in just over a year. Or have its back plate fall off. Yes, accidents are inevitable, and for those mechanical human errors, users should at least have the opportunity to get their watches fixed.

Of course, smartwatches are fragile, and repairs are expensive across the board. But they’re still an option, and with insurance or protection plans, they may or may not destroy your wallet. Of course, they’re also notoriously difficult to repair, given the complexity of fitting a ton of components, including biosensing assemblies, into a cramped space.

Read more
Forget the Pixel 9 Pro. Here’s why I’m keeping my Pixel 7 Pro
Someone holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Another year, another Pixel. Well, in this case, four new Pixels -- without including the Google Pixel 9a, which may arrive later this year. The Made by Google August event for 2024 introduced a mighty four new phones to the Pixel brand, the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

All four have the usual upgrades you'd expect from a new model of any smartphone, but there's a much more unwelcome surprise lurking beneath the shiny spec sheets: another price increase. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL cost $100 more than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro -- which were already $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Yes, that means Google has increased its prices for two years running.

Read more