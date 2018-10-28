Share

The Google homepage has been updated for mobile devices and now features the new version of the Discover feed that was announced at the end of September. The rollout is just for the U.S. so far, but does apply to both Android and iOS devices.

If you head to google.com on your phone, you’ll see a set of cards below the search box that link you to stories relevant to your interests. Each card shows a cover image, a title, a brief excerpt of the page’s content, the name of the site, and the date the content was published. Typically you’ll see stories on topics like sports, entertainment, or news, personalized based on your search history and preferences. The cards will link to news articles, YouTube videos, recipe page, tip articles, photo galleries, and more. The aim is to provide you with a snapshot of content from across the web that might be of interest to you.

You can customize your Discover feed too. There is a small menu accessible from the top right corner of each card which you can use to dismiss the card, indicate that you are not interested in the topic, or block the site from being recommended in Discover entirely. These tools let you tweak your Discover experience so you can get rid of material that you don’t want to see. In the bottom right of each card, there is a menu which lets you determine whether you want to see more or less of the featured topic, so there is a good amount of customization available.The first time you see Discover, there will be a card at the top of the list that explains the new feature and how to use it.

Although the new homepage displays on any mobile browser, including iOS Safari as well as Chrome, it is only available for U.S. users for now. There hasn’t been any word yet on when the Discover feed will roll out to the rest of the world, but given Google’s international focus it likely won’t be long until the feature is available outside of the U.S. as well.