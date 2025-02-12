We’ve got the date for Google’s biggest event of 2025

Google will hold its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 20, 2025. It will be held over two days, and is an opportunity for all those working in the world of Android, Gemini, Wear OS, and the entire Google ecosystem to come together and learn about new products, services, and technology.

For those who aren’t developers, the big draw of Google I/O is the keynote presentation, which kicks off proceedings. Traditionally it informs everyone about the top new features and products from the company, whether that’s new software, hardware, or concept devices hinting at where Google is headed in the future. We expect to hear about Android 16, the next version of Wear OS, and of course, Google’s Gemini AI.

For the last few years I/O’s keynote has been very AI heavy, with Google demonstrating every possible feature it can cram into its AI. While often impressive, the intense focus has taken some of the magic away from I/O for those not deep into AI. However, I/O’s keynote should always be considered essential viewing for anyone interested in technology.

You can catch up on all the announcements from Google I/O 2024 here, which gives you an idea of what to expect from the 2025 event. Often, the concept products and innovations — such as Project Astra — form the basis of future Google updates, announcements and events.

Google livestreams the event, and you don’t have to register as a developer to watch. Developers who want to take part in the many workshops do have to register, and can do so here. When the time comes, Digital Trends will bring you in-depth coverage from Google I/O 2025.