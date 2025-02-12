 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

We’ve got the date for Google’s biggest event of 2025

By
The stage for Google I/O 2024.
Google
Sundar Pichai stands in front of a Google logo at Google I/O 2021.
Google I/O 2024
This story is part of our complete Google I/O coverage
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Google will hold its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 20, 2025. It will be held over two days, and is an opportunity for all those working in the world of Android, Gemini, Wear OS, and the entire Google ecosystem to come together and learn about new products, services, and technology.

For those who aren’t developers, the big draw of Google I/O is the keynote presentation, which kicks off proceedings. Traditionally it informs everyone about the top new features and products from the company, whether that’s new software, hardware, or concept devices hinting at where Google is headed in the future. We expect to hear about Android 16, the next version of Wear OS, and of course, Google’s Gemini AI.

Recommended Videos

For the last few years I/O’s keynote has been very AI heavy, with Google demonstrating every possible feature it can cram into its AI. While often impressive, the intense focus has taken some of the magic away from I/O for those not deep into AI. However, I/O’s keynote should always be considered essential viewing for anyone interested in technology.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

You can catch up on all the announcements from Google I/O 2024 here, which gives you an idea of what to expect from the 2025 event. Often, the concept products and innovations — such as Project Astra — form the basis of future Google updates, announcements and events.

Google livestreams the event, and you don’t have to register as a developer to watch. Developers who want to take part in the many workshops do have to register, and can do so here. When the time comes, Digital Trends will bring you in-depth coverage from Google I/O 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
6 announcements we expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S25 event on Wednesday
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's going to be an exciting week for Samsung fans. The smartphone maker is once again kicking the year off with a January Unpacked event to set the tone for what’s to come for the best smartphones in 2025.

This year’s event is being held on Wednesday, January 22, in San Jose, California, and it will almost certainly be headlined by its new Galaxy S25 phone lineup, but that’s far from all we’re expecting. Recent rumors have suggested a newer and slimmer entry in the flagship Galaxy S family, plus a smattering of new features and some interesting new wearables.

Read more
I love Google Gemini, but I’ll take Apple Intelligence any day of the week
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’re looking for the best AI experience on a phone, chances are two different AI makers come to mind. For the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence is the answer, while for Pixel 9 series — and the best Android phones — it’s Google’s Gemini. Of course, you can also download Gemini as a standalone app on the iPhone, but Apple Intelligence is the default AI option.

Both companies offer a range of nearly identical features, at least in what they promise to offer, but there are also nuanced differences. Google Gemini is mostly focused on using AI to help you create, edit, and generate content. In contrast, Apple Intelligence focuses more on personal use cases and integration across a range of apps.

Read more
The 2025 iPad Air may get a two-generation performance boost
A person holding the iPad Air (2024) and taking a photo.

Did you get the iPad Air (2024), or are you waiting for a newer model to be released? If you’re in the latter group, we have some exciting news for you.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Air could be launched with an M4 chip as early as this spring. If this information is accurate, it's significant, as the current model features the M2 chip. This suggests Apple is skipping the M3 chip for its colorful mid-priced tablet.

Read more