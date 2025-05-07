 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Maps gets a screenshot tool that eases travel planning on your iPhone

By
AI scanning screenshots and adding details to Google Maps.
Google

A few weeks ago, Google announced a bunch of new features targeted at digital travel planning, such as hotel price tracking and deploying AI as a personal guide. Among them was also a neat trick that could extract address details from screenshots and save them to Google Maps. 

That feature has now started to roll out slowly. Users started receiving it this week, it seems, and earlier today, Google also released a blog update instructing users on how to enable it. For now, it is focused on iOS, but the facility will soon land on Android, as well. 

Recommended Videos

Why does it matter? 

I often save Google Search listings, social media ads, and blog posts about a certain place, restaurant, monument, or stuff related to my travel plans as screenshots. It’s the quickest way to save such information, especially for scenarios where you don’t have the time to type it all as a note. 

Woah this new Google map feature where it can scan screenshot and save the place. Genius! Something I’ve needed for a long time bc I have so many random screenshots

— coleen 🌴🐺 (@fluffybbom) May 4, 2025

When I eventually return to them, I mostly use Google Lens to extract the text details from those screenshots, and accordingly save them either in my planner notes, or custom lists in Google Maps’ “You” section. 

Related

Now, thanks to Gemini, the AI assistant will automatically look for such information in screenshots saved on your phone, and add them to a dedicated list in the Google Maps app. “Places you save will show up on the map, and you can easily share the list with your travel buddies,” Google said back in March.

Picking address details from screenshots in Google Maps.
Google / Digital Trends

The new feature is somewhat similar to Gemini’s file analysis capabilities. When you open a document, let’s say a PDF, in the Files app, you will see a Gemini chip at the top that lets you ask Gemini questions about the contents of the file. It works quite well, actually. 

How to enable it? 

In order to let Gemini scan your screenshots and automatically add them to a dedicated list in Google Maps, follow these steps: 

1. Make sure that you are running the latest version of the Google Maps app on your iPhone. 

2. Open the Google Maps app and tap on the “You” option in the bottom row. 

    AI scanning screenshots for Google Maps.
    Google

    3. On the next page, you will see a new list named Screenshots, with a “Try it out!” badge attached to it. 

    4. When you tap on it, the app will show a brief tutorial video on how it works. At this point, you will need to grant the app permission to access the media files stored locally on your iPhone. 

    5. The next time you take a screenshot with address-related information mentioned in it, it will be scanned in the background. When you open the Google Maps app afterward, it will inform you that there are new location details ready for review. 

    6. Approve the addresses that you want to save, and they will automatically be added to the list. Users will also be able to do a manual screenshot scan from within the “You” tab in the app. 

    7. The saved addresses will appear in the “Screenshots” list and the map view. 

    Editors’ Recommendations

    Topics
    Nadeem Sarwar
    Nadeem Sarwar
    Contributor
    Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
    Don’t hold your hopes for a fancy design refresh on the iPhone 17 Pro
    The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

    For nearly half a decade, Apple has sold smartphones that fundamentally serve the same design language originating on the iPhone 11. Later this year, the iPhone 17 series will hit the shelves. If you’ve been expecting an aesthetic makeover, there’s some bad news for you, unless you’re ready to spend big bucks on one of the Pro models. 

    According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 17 Pro “will look meaningfully different,” compared to its iPhone 16 series counterpart. Alongside the rumored super-sleek iPhone 17 Air trim, these two are reportedly the biggest design refreshes in recent years on Apple smartphones. The approach, however, would still be quite modest. 

    Read more
    Apple iPhone owners urged to download new update now as a security must
    An iPhone showing the Apple Password app.

    The new iPhone software update, iOS 18.4, could be more critical than is being talked about when it comes to security.

    While there are lots of new features added in the latest release, out yesterday, what's less talked about is the 62 security updates and fixes that roll out with this version. Some are quite serious.

    Read more
    Gemini in Google Maps now lets you plan a vacation from screenshots
    Google Maps on the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.

    How often do you take screenshots of exciting destinations from travel blogs and TikTok videos but forget about them entirely when you're planning your next vacation? Don't fuss if the answer is "plenty." The increasing information overload leaves little room for memories of a fascinating spot in another random part of the world. Thankfully, the new Gemini AI features in Google Maps can do just that, so your interesting saves don't go buried under the myriad screenshots on your phone.

    After recently receiving Gemini's superpowers to assist you in discovering places, Google Maps is gaining the ability to look through your screenshots to help you plan travels. The Maps app is getting a new "screenshot list" feature that will identify text from your screenshots and open up details on Google Maps. Google's blog post also says you can save useful places in a list, which can be shared with others who might be traveling with you.

    Read more