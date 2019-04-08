Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Maps’ incident reporting adds slowdown option for traffic jams

Trevor Mogg
By

Ever since Google’s acquisition of socially sourced navigation app Waze six years ago, the web giant has been gradually adding a number of its features to Google Maps.

As recently noted by 9to5Google, Google Maps is currently rolling out an enhanced incident-reporting feature to help give drivers an easier time on the road.

Labeled as “slowdowns” (or “congestion” for those with the app set to U.K. English), it allows drivers using Maps to manually report slow traffic that’s causing a traffic jam, giving those approaching the area the opportunity to change their route or adjust their journey in other ways, such as taking a break until the traffic ahead clears.

While Google Maps can already show slow roads and traffic jams with varying colors along the affected part of a route, its method of pulling data from drivers on the road means that it can take time for the changes to appear on the map. Giving drivers the chance to manually report slow traffic offers Google’s systems another layer of data and also has the potential to speed up how long it takes for traffic data to appear on the app for other drivers approaching the area.

Before now, incident reports for Google Maps allowed for crash and speed trap sightings, with slowdowns now offering an additional way for drivers to help one another by reporting what they see when they’re on the road.

At the current time it’s unclear if the ability to report slowdowns is rolling out only to Android, or if Google Maps for iPhone is also getting the feature.

Android users can check if they’re able to report slowdowns by first locating the “+” sign inside a speech bubble at the bottom left of the Maps display. Tap on it and you’ll have the chance to add traffic details — including “crash,” “speed trap,” and, if available, “slowdown” — allowing Google Maps to better calculate routes or send alerts to drivers when they’re approaching a hazard.

Other new features added to Google Maps in recent months include closer integration with Lime bikes and scooters, support for hashtags in reviews for businesses, and the ability to message businesses directly through the app.

Can’t make up your mind between Google Maps and Waze? Digital Trends has taken a close look at what each app offers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best weather apps for Android
Up Next

In the future, A.I. medicine will let patients own their health data
Sonos - Google-Assistant
Mobile

Google Assistant may not be disclosing search results as paid ads

When you ask Google Assistant a question, it might be responding with an ad. A recent report found that Google's voice assistant was delivering results from paid partners without clearly disclosing financial interests.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Android
Mobile

Android Q's second beta is now available — here's what's new

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
pixel 2
Mobile

Pour one out in tribute: The Pixel 2 range has reached the end of its life

Last October, Google launched its latest smartphones the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Regardless of the model, both provide an excellent camera, fast performance, a colorful display, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the two…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Samsung’s massive Galaxy S10 5G will be the first 5G phone you can buy

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it will be the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use verizon moto5g feature 8
Mobile

Verizon just flipped 5G live in Chicago, but finding it is like panning for gold

Verizon activated its first 5G network in the U.S. on April 3, a week ahead of schedule, and we flew to Chicago to see what it’s like. There’s a high cost of entry, so is it worth it -- at least in 2019?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks for the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
North Focals Review
Wearables

The North Focals smartglasses help you rock out with new Spotify support

The North Focals are a pair of smartglasses with a whole lot to offer. They not only look pretty good, but they allow you to get directions, check upcoming items on your calendar, and more. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
android games
Mobile

Looking for classic gaming fun? Here are the best emulators for Android

Whether it's an old Sega, Sony, or Atari console you're pining for, you don't need a PC to emulate your favorite games of yesteryear. Here are all the best emulators for Android to get those nostalgic juices flowing.
Posted By Simon Hill
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Home Theater

Netflix for iOS suddenly stops working with Apple AirPlay after 6 years

Netflix for iOS no longer supports Apple's AirPlay, preventing iPhone and iPad owners from instantly playing the content on their TVs. The feature had been available since 2013, but it has been removed due to technical limitations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle