Google Maps’ location sharing now lets you track battery status

In addition to finding directions or transit information, Google Maps allows users to share their location with others — making it easier to meet up with friends and family. But now, you’ll be able to share a bit more information. First spotted by Android Police, Google has rolled out a new feature within the app — the ability to share your battery level.

To share your location in Google Maps, all you need to do is tap and hold on any location to drop a pin. Then, tap the address section at the bottom of the screen to expand it and tap the “Share” button. It will then show up on the recipient’s map, and they’ll be able to follow directions to the location you’re at.

With the new feature, you’ll be able to see a friend or family member’s battery status whenever their location is shared with you. The battery level is displayed right next to where it shows how far away they are. Whenever Google Maps updates the person’s location, their current battery percentage is updated along with it to give you the exact amount.

Android Police first discovered the feature back in February, but it wan’t this specific. Instead, it showed a range of what someone’s battery was between — “Brian’s battery level is between 50 percent and 75 percent and is charging.” Now, it appears to give users an exact percentage and will also indicate if the person is charging their device.

But the feature might only be new to some — meaning Google could be quietly rolling it out in different locations at separate times. One of our own writers at Digital Trends has been using the feature for a few months now, and a few Redditors mentioned that they’ve also had access to it for quite some time.

Regardless, the feature is at this point rolling out to all users and should be available on your device soon. It’s definitely handy for those times when you’re waiting for a friend or family member and are worrying why they’re not answering their phone. You’ll now be able to reference Google Maps to ease the situation a little bit. In terms of privacy, though, it doesn’t look like there’s a way to turn the feature on or off.