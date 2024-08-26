 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Messages is about to make finding group chats so much easier

By
Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

For all its utility, Google Messages has been missing one big feature: the ability to easily search for group chats and send a new message to them. That’s about to change. Users running the Google Message beta (version 20240820_00_RC00) can test this feature for themselves, but it’s not yet available for everyone.

When you start a new conversation, the “To” field displays your contacts. Before this beta, the field would display only individual people. Even if you had an existing group chat, you wouldn’t be able to send a message straight to it from the new message screen. The new feature means you can look for specific group names and participants; in addition, it displays the last message sent to the group.

When you compare the two screens above, you’ll see that “Test” now displays three options instead of the previous two. If you tap the chevron beside a group chat, it will expand the chat. The last time this screen was updated was in October of last year when Google removed the “Top contacts” section.

Recommended Videos

Early adopters seem happy with the changes. Some fans commented that they stopped naming group chats because they couldn’t be searched, but now groups will have much more utility.

Google Messages has received quite a few updates in recent months, likely to help maintain its position in the market over other apps like Samsung Messages. Although some of the updates have been minor UI redesigns, the attention to detail and improved user experience are a sign that we shouldn’t pick our favorite messaging app just yet — Apple’s Messages might have some serious competition.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Google Messages is getting a feature that could save your life
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.

Google has announced a new partnership with RapidSOS that could end up saving your life. This important partnership will allow Android users to message 911 emergency call centers through Rich Communication Services (RCS). This new feature will begin rolling out later this winter.

As of today, you can communicate with 911 through SMS texting, but only in select locations. It’s only available to about 53% of U.S. emergency responder call centers, and since it’s SMS only, you have all of the usual limitations that come with it.

Read more
Google’s Gemini AI app gets a wider release. Is your phone on the list?
Google Gemini app on Android.

More people can now use and enjoy the Google Gemini AI app on their smartphone, as the company has expanded the list of regions where the Android version of the app is available through the Google Play Store. Specifically, it has launched the Android app in the U.K. and Europe, opening the service up far beyond its start in the U.S., where it was released in February.

What’s more, Google says Gemini will soon be available to iPhone owners, as the AI chatbot will appear on iOS in the next few weeks. It won’t be a standalone app though, as Gemini will instead work through the official Google app that can be downloaded now through the Apple App Store.

Read more
Google is working on a much-needed Gemini feature
Google Pixel 8a showing Gemini Nano.

Last month, Google rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini. Now, it appears that Spotify is the next music streaming service to see Gemini support in the near future.

What does the YouTube Music extension in Gemini do, exactly? Essentially, you can use it to find music, start radio stations, and more, all through the Google Gemini AI chatbot experience. With Spotify integration coming soon, it's expected to work in a similar fashion.

Read more