 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Messages might let you unsend awkward messages in RCS chats

By
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google Messages, the default messaging app on Android phones, could soon get new features that will let you unsend texts like third-party messengers. The unsend functionality is reportedly under testing and will be available for chats over RCS protocol, which succeeds traditional SMS with improved support for multimedia, emoji, reactions, etc.

Presently, when you delete a message, it is only removed from your device without impacting other participants in the chat. Now, Google appears to be testing a new “delete for everyone” functionality for conversations that will delete messages for all parties, similar to instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. 9to5Google spotted references to the under-development functionality, suggesting it might be available for a wider audience to benefit from — though the exact timeline of remains unknown.

Recommended Videos

A deleted message will be replaced by remarks indicating it has been deleted. Similar to other apps, the option to delete messages may be limited to a short period — likely of a few minutes — until the message could be deleted for other parties too.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The functionality to delete messages for everyone in the chat is in compliance with the GSM Association’s guidelines. The RCS Universal Profile version 2.7 dictates all supporting devices and apps must be able to edit, delete, and recall messages.

Might work with Apple’s Messages app

Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While Google has been pushing for a richer texting experience through its various RCS-enabled chat apps for several years now, Apple recently joined the outfit too after years of resisting it. With iOS 18, iPhones and iPads with cellular connectivity have optional support for RCS chats in the Messages app. RCS on iOS works alongside Apple’s own iMessage protocol and offers similar functionality when messaging those with Android devices. Notably, while iMessage already offers an “Undo send” functionality among Apple uses, a similar functionality has yet to be made available for RCS.

Since RCS is only active when enabled for everyone in the chat, Android users may not be able to utilize this functionality until Apple implements it at its end too. Similarly, those with older versions of Google Messages may still be able to see the deleted messages, until Google insistently reminds everyone to update the app.

As we noted above, the feature is currently being tested and has yet to be rolled out, so the exact availability is unclear. Besides this functionality, Google has been upgrading the experience with the app by allowing sending of high-quality images in chats, improving cloud backup and restore functions, and even testing end-to-end encryption in conversations with other RCS-compliant apps such as Samsung Messages.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Google Messages is going to make backing up and restoring texts so much easier
Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Backing up and restoring Google Messages on Android is managed through Google One in the device’s Settings app. However, you can’t perform this action directly from the Google Messages app. This may change soon.

According to 9to5Google, a Google Messages app beta (version 20241118_02_RC00) includes references to a backup and restore option directly in the app.Android Authority has been able to view images of the new feature and offer early insight into how it works.

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sitting upright outside.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you could be eyeing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. And there’s nothing wrong with that — it’s a great phone! It has Google’s Tensor G4 chip inside, along with 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, plenty of Google Gemini AI goodies, ample storage, and a fantastic triple lens camera system. Plus, it even comes in a gorgeous pink Rose Quartz color.

But as great as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, there are also plenty of other excellent alternatives if you want to save some money or get even better features. Here are some phones to consider instead of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Read more
Sending photos via RCS is about to get better in Google Messages
Emoji reactions on Google Messages running on OnePlus 11.

Have you ever taken a jaw-dropping photo, only for it to lose a bit of something when you send it to friends? A lot of messaging services compress images to reduce bandwidth consumption. While useful in practice, it does make it harder to send images at full resolution — but that could soon be a thing of the past. Google Messages is apparently gaining the ability to send images without losing any quality at all.

In an APK teardown, the team at Android Authority discovered a feature hidden within the code that will let you choose what resolution you want to send a photo at. If this sounds a bit familiar, it's because WhatsApp has the same feature.

Read more